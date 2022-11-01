 Skip to main content
Garces girls tennis breezes past Liberty to continue to section championship

After dominating the new South Yosemite River League all through the regular season, the Garces girls tennis team wasn't about to slip up against a conference foe when it matter most.

The top-seeded Rams took on No. 4 Liberty for the fifth time this season and once again defeated the Patriots by an 8-1 margin Tuesday evening to advance to their fourth straight CIF Central Section Division I championship.

