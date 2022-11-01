Garces girls tennis breezes past Liberty to continue to section championship

After dominating the new South Yosemite River League all through the regular season, the Garces girls tennis team wasn't about to slip up against a conference foe when it matter most.
The top-seeded Rams took on No. 4 Liberty for the fifth time this season and once again defeated the Patriots by an 8-1 margin Tuesday evening to advance to their fourth straight CIF Central Section Division I championship.
"(Liberty coach) Chris (Campoy) always has great teams, every time, they're very competitive, and I know they're going to come ready to play," Garces coach Marc Gomez said. "As I tell the girls, 'Whether you beat them one time or three times, they're going to come to play, Liberty. Stay focused, don't get ahead of yourselves, and you've been there before. Play your game and be consistent — it should take care of itself.'"
The Rams are now looking for back-to-back titles in Gomez's first two years as head coach. Garces' opponent in the championship has yet to be decided, as No. 2 Clovis North and No. 3 San Luis Obispo had to delay their semifinal to Wednesday due to weather.
The Rams lost to Clovis North in the finals two years in a row before beating San Luis Obispo last season. This year's Garces team has already beaten both squads previously.
"I think it's a toss-up between North and SLO, and it doesn't matter," Gomez said. "They have to come to us, which is nice."
Five of Garces' singles players quickly dispatched their Liberty counterparts, beginning with the top three. Kelsey Abraham fell behind 2-1 in an entertaining opening set against Naomi Pavletich at No. 1 before winning 11 straight games and finishing first with a 6-2, 6-0 result. Kylee Limpias (6-1, 6-1 over Hayden Gehring at No. 3) and Jocie Sala (6-2, 6-1 against Kailani Lua at No. 2) followed suit soon after.
Gemma Eddy rushed out to a swift 3-0 lead and came away with a resounding 6-0, 6-0 win over Liberty's No. 7 filling in at No. 6, Emily Cove, and finally Gigi Antongiovanni cemented the win for Garces by beating Jili Soriano 6-2, 6-1.
With the outcome already decided, the Patriots claimed their lone win in a valiant effort by Kara Campoy, who was the only Liberty player to win her first game, then took the first set despite Taylor Crider hanging tough throughout. Crider took leads at 1-0, 2-1 and 4-3 in the second set, but Campoy won two straight games to go up 6-5, and with Crider dealing with leg pain in the decisive game, her final shot was too long to give Campoy a 6-3, 7-5 victory.
In the three doubles matches, the ever-reliable duo of Sala and Limpias beat Pavletich and Lua 8-1, Abraham and Eddy defeated Campoy and Gehring by the same score and Jade Jameson and Maddie Tobias came off the proverbial bench to take down Kristine Young and Fatimah Stokley 8-2.
Three Garces singles players, three more Garces doubles duos and two Liberty pairings will compete in the South Area Individual section qualifier in Wasco beginning Friday.
Then it's back to team play for the finals Tuesday at Garces.
"We'll have a big crowd here on Tuesday, and we'll have the support of the school and the student body," Gomez said. "That'll be awesome."
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.