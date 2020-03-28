For his entire life, Toby Twist has seen athletic excellence nearly everywhere he's looked.
He's seen it in his father, former Highland baseball standout Jeff Twist, who spent four years in the minors after being selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 23rd round of the 1994 amateur draft.
He's seen it in cousins Jared Norris, an NFL linebacker who recently signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Redskins, and Jake Pavletich, a former second-team all-conference infielder at Cal State Fullerton.
He's even seen it next door, growing up as the neighbor of Jordan Love, the star local quarterback projected to be a first-round pick in April's NFL Draft.
Now, he's prepared to see it in himself, as he recently made a decision he believes will put him on a path of similar success.
Just a freshman at Garces, where he serves as a pitcher and outfielder on the Ram baseball team, Toby wasted little time deciding where his next step would take him, verbally committing to the University of Oregon Friday.
After meeting Ducks coach Mark Wasikowski at a TCU Prospect Wire tournament in 2019, he was invited to an Oregon team camp shortly thereafter. After receiving an offer early this year, he decided to end his recruitment more than three years before he was set to graduate.
While a strong connection with the coaching staff made the decision easier, Toby has been gunning for a spot in Eugene for awhile.
"This has been my dream school for a long, long time," he said. "Eight was (the age) where I really understood I wanted to go there. It was one of those things where I feel comfortable with the college. I just felt at home with everyone."
Though cheering for a program nearly 12 hours from his hometown may seem random, the seeds of Toby's Oregon fandom were planted before he was even born.
Jeff Twist fell in love with the state during his minor league career, which included stops in Bend in 1994 and Portland in 1995. Though residing in Bakersfield, the Twists maintained a strong connection to the Pacific Northwest, thanks largely to friends of Jeff who were frequently able to secure them tickets to Oregon football games.
Soaking in the electric autumn atmosphere of Autzen Stadium, Jeff, wife Krista, eldest son Tristan and Toby all became die-hard Duck fans, forming a love even family allegiances couldn't break.
With nephew Jared Norris in the midst of a breakout junior season at the University of Utah, the Twists were given sideline passes when the Ducks visited the Utes in 2014. Greeting Norris and his teammates as they came out of the locker room, Jeff admits he got a few sideways looks high-fiving Utah players while decked out in Oregon gear.
Jeff, who did a celebratory snow angel at midfield following Oregon's 51-27 win, unsurprisingly had no complaints about his son's decision to sport a Duck uniform.
“I think it’s awesome. Oregon’s been my favorite school for a long, long time. I couldn’t be more happy," he said. "I just love that area, with the wilderness and trees. Everybody there on the staff around there, they’re just so welcoming.”
With one major decision out of the way, Toby looks to spend the next three years fine-tuning his game, a process that's been made difficult by recent events.
Just nine games into his freshman season at Garces, play was suspended indefinitely due to fears of the spreading Coronavirus. A final decision on the fate of spring sports is expected by the end of the week.
Luckily, he's had plenty of help staying active during his unexpected glut of downtime. Supplementing the work he does with his father, cousin Jake Pavletich, himself a Garces grad, has frequently visited the family home, hoping to prepare Toby for the physical and mental grind he's about to embark on.
“He’s really smart with baseball and he just walks me through situations like ‘What would you do there, what would you do there?’ He's getting me mental reps,” Toby said.
He's also got a potential sounding board in former next-door neighbor Love, who has offered his services in guiding Toby through the world of high-level athletics.
"He said if I need to talk I can just call and he'll talk about whatever if I need anything," Toby said. "That helps me a lot."
His college decision out of the way, Toby knows the work is only beginning, and he plans to spend the rest of his high school career justifying the Ducks' faith in him.
“I think I’m heading in the right direction," he said. "I just need to keep working and just keep listening to everyone and just keep working harder and harder."
