It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Garces and first-year football coach Paul Golla.
It started with the loss of starting quarterback Joseph Campbell, who missed the first three weeks of the season with Valley Fever. Things went from bad to worse with a pair of shutout losses to Bakersfield Christian and Santa Maria-St. Joseph to open the season.
But if there’s a silver lining, Golla will find it. And coming off a bye week, the former longtime Bakersfield High coach has done just that.
“I don’t really feel any negativity honestly,” said Golla, whose Rams travel to play Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial in the Holy Bowl on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. “Defensively we just had two unbelievable performances, we just need to work on our offensive production. I’m excited. I haven’t really heard any negativity, and if I had, I’d understand it’s part of what you sign up for as a head coach.”
Golla’s optimism has some merit.
Campbell, who passed for more 1,900 yards and nine touchdowns last season, returned to practice this week after being cleared by doctors for non-contact drills. He is expected to be cleared to play in time for kickoff. Whether he takes any snaps remains to be seen.
Junior quarterback Dom D’Amato, who started in a 17-0 loss to St. Joseph two weeks ago, is slated to start if Campbell does not. He was 11 of 17 passing for 61 yards, but was intercepted three times.
“Joe was cleared to practice, so he practiced all week with us,” said Golla, who will find out Saturday if Campbell will be available. “We’ve been running two different offenses right now, one with Joe and one without him. Dom did a great job coming in against St. Joseph, so we’re also going to try to build on that with him.”
Two-way starter Isaiah Bell has also been cleared to play for the Rams (0-2). The wide receiver/defensive back started at quarterback in the season-opening 22-0 loss to Bakersfield Christian. He suffered a concussion making a tackle and hasn't played in a game since.
“We did need that week off to get healthy and to kind of fix things offensively,” Golla said. “It’s been kind of a disaster with kids trying to learn a new offense in three weeks. It’s been pretty tough so it was a well-deserved bye.”
San Joaquin Memorial (2-1) should be tough, as well. The Panthers are the two-time defending Central Section Division III champions and lost in the state Division 2-A final last year.
But many of the big names, including star quarterback Alec Trujillo, graduated. Trujillo passed for more 10,000 yards during his career at Memorial, earning him a scholarship to San Jose State.
But the cupboard is not bare, either. Following a season-opening 17-14 loss to Kingsburg, the Panthers outscored Fresno and Riverside-Notre Dame by a combined 132-7.
Junior quarterback Flinn Collins has thrown for 649 yards and nine touchdowns. Of the nine TDs, seven have gone to either seniors Mac Dalena or Jalen McMillan. Junior running back Jordan Hornbeak has 387 yards and six touchdowns rushing.
“Defensively, we’ve had two great games, and we’re just trying to get a little bit better every day,” Golla said. “I think we’re a team that’s going to get rolling in a couple weeks. Right now, we just have to put together a fantastic game against one of the best teams in the Valley.”
