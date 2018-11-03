VISALIA - Most things in life are more enjoyable when someone else is part of the journey.
For Garces junior Alexsia Drulias, that’s becoming more and more true from a tennis standout as, for the second time in three years, she is part of a championship doubles team.
Drulias, along with sophomore Jackie Sala, beat Fiona Yao and Jordan Pickett of Clovis North 6-4, 6-3 in the championship match of the Central Section girls tennis tournament at Redwood High School in Visalia on Saturday afternoon.
As a freshman two years ago with her older sister, Anastasia, Drulias won the title as well.
Anastasia, now a sophomore at UCLA, drove up Saturday morning from Los Angeles and was on hand to watch her younger sister win a second section crown.
“It means a lot. We were talking about our win a couple of days ago,” Alexsia said. “It means a lot for her to see me win for a second time.”
When the Drulias sisters won the title two years ago, the feat was accomplished at the Bakersfield Country Club.
Sala, an eighth grader at the time, was on hand for that championship match.
“It’s awesome because I said, ‘That’s going to be me when I get here,’” Sala said. “It’s awesome to win it with her.”
Drulias and Sala took the first set 6-4, but trailed 3-2 in the second set.
After playing two matches on Friday in Visalia, Drulias — a straight-A student like Sala — drove back to Bakersfield because she is also a varsity cheerleader for the Rams. She was on-hand as the Garces football team beat Redwood, 45-0, on Friday night.
Then it was back to Visalia on Saturday for a 10 a.m. semifinals match, which Drulias and Sala took home 6-2, 6-4 over Amberly Clark and Quinn Hamilton of San Luis Obispo.
Drulias said she began to feel sluggish in the second set, but knew her teammate was there to pick her up before the two reeled off the final four points of the match.
“Having a teammate out there, you’re doing half the work,” Drulias jokingly said. “They are there to pick you up. Jackie was there to pick me up when I was getting a little tired.”
Stockdale’s doubles team of Greta Krueger and Kiersten Anderson beat Clark and Hamilton 6-1, 7-6, 7-5 for third place. Krueger, along with Erica Paradise, won the section doubles title a year ago for the Mustangs.
In other words, Garces' 2018 doubles title marks consecutive seasons a doubles team from the Southwest Yosemite League won a section championship.
“I don’t even feel like it’s happening right now,” Sala said. “It’s so surreal.”
Like a coming off a volley, Drulias was quick to interject to help out her teammate.
“We’ve been working so hard for this and we finally got it,” Drulias said. “All of the hard work paid off. It’s amazing.”
Arroyo Grande senior Delanie Dunkle defeated her sophomore sister, Peyton, 6-3, 6-1 for the singles title on Saturday.
Aware the Dunkle sisters likely were going to be the top-two singles players in the Central Section tournament gave Garces coach Barb Johnston Hill an easy choice knowing Drulias and Sala play well off each other.
“(Drulias) was a little beat up at the end of the season and she wanted to see what she could do in doubles,” Johnston Hill said. “Her and Jackie teamed up and seemed to get better as this match went on....Singles is a grind. Having a teammate out there to lean on is fun to do.”
Central Section Girls Tennis Championships
At Visalia-Redwood
SINGLES
Semifinals: D. Dunkle, Arroyo Grande, d. Garcia, Clovis North, 6-2, 6-3; P. Dunkle, AG, d. Yang, Visalia-Redwood, 6-1, 6-0.
Championship: D. Dunkle d. P. Dunkle, 6-3, 6-1.
Third place: Yang d. Garcia, 6-2, ret.
DOUBLES
Semifinals: Drulias-Sala, Garces, d. Hamilton-Clark, San Luis Obispo, 6-2, 6-4; Yao-Pickett, CN, d. Krueger-Anderson, Stockdale, 7-6, 7-5, 6-0.
Championship: Drulas-Sala d. Yao-Pickett, 6-4, 6-2.
Third place: Krueger-Anderson d. Hamilton-Clark, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).
