The momentum swings in Saturday’s Central Section doubles championship match were enough to give a person whiplash.
Garces’ Alexsia Drulias and Jackie Sala, the defending section champ, won the first set and were one point away from taking a 3-1 lead in the second set.
But Clovis North’s Ashley Cardot and Mercedes Garcia had different ideas, winning the next four points and five games to force a decisive third set.
Following a see-saw battle, Drulias and Sala finally regained control and won the final three games to repeat as champions with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory at Garces.
“It means so much as a senior that my season literally ends the best way possible,” said Drulias, who will lead the Rams against host Clovis North in Tuesday’s team championship match. “Of course with me playing on Tuesday (in the team finals) hopefully it can end even better, but I ended my individual season and individual high school career in the best way you can end it.”
One of the keys to the final set victory was a strong service game by the Rams’ duo, highlighted by four strong serves by Sala during the decisive game.
“It’s just such an amazing feeling,” Sala said. “I’ve worked so hard and put in my entire heart and soul, everything I could into it. Just how hard Alexsia worked. It’s just so surreal to win it back-to-back. All the adrenaline is just catching up with me right now. It’s amazing.”
Garces coach Barb Johnston Hill had a few words for Sala heading into the last game.
“I talked to Jackie before she served and told her this is why we practice serving every day is for moments like this,” she said. “And she got four first serves in the last game. Unbelievable way to end it.”
Winning a second straight title appeared to be in jeopardy after Drulias and Sala lost the second set. The pair lost the opening game, but then won two straight. They were ahead 40-15 when Clovis North found new life, sweeping the next five games to win the set to even the match.
“Tennis is a really odd sport to where the momentum and something will change and you don’t really know what (caused it),” Drulias said. “We didn’t really know what happened. The other team started playing a lot better, but we were still hitting our shots. I think it confused us a little bit and we lost our energy and that ultimately was the downfall of our second set.”
Following a 10 minute break between sets, Drulias, Sala and Johnston Hill regrouped.
“We just took a little break,” Johnston Hill said. “Tennis is a game of momentum so we just kind of reset. We sat down and talked about what worked in the first set and that we needed to play to win, not play to not lose. We started playing more offensive and it seemed to work.”
Garces started off strong, but Clovis North responded again, and the Rams found themselves trailing 4-3 in the final set.
That set up Drulias and Sala’s final push.
“The best part of our play is being able to connect and support each other,” Sala said. “We pump each other up when we need it. I think that’s the greatest advantage that we have over other players.”
Drulias added, “We really just told ourselves that if we were going to win this, we have to win it for ourselves. We focused on our energy and got kind of pumped up and I think ultimately that’s why we were able to win it. We were going to fight for however long it was going to take to get that win.”
Mustangs take third place
Stockdale’s Greta Krueger and Kierstin Anderson rallied from a 5-3 first-set deficit to defeat Sydney Reimer and Lillian Yang from Sanger, 7-5, 6-1 in the third-place match.
Earlier in the day, Krueger and Anderson lost a three-set marathon to Cardot and Garcia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.
