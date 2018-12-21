A.J. Gass, the head football coach at Garces High School, has accepted an assistant coaching position with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.
Gass just completed his fourth season at Garces, where he held an 18-28 career record. The Rams went 4-8 last year including 2-3 in the Southwest Yosemite League. The team beat Redwood 45-0 in the opening round of the Division II Central Section playoffs before losing to Tulare Union, 34-27, in the quarterfinals.
By the same token, prior to Gass’ arrival the Rams were coming off successive 2-9 and 1-9 seasons. His first year in charge they went 7-4 and 3-2 in the SWYL, while the year after the team had a 4-1 league mark and reached the Central Section D-II semifinals.
Gass also scheduled tough teams on the Rams out-of-league schedule, evidenced on the 2018 docket when the team had home games against Bellflower-St. John Bosco and Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial.
“Very good football coach,” said Garces athletic director Brian Dignan. “Coach Gass got the players to play hard for him. He preached finishing plays. The kids really respected him.”
Gass has a considerable amount of football experience on his resume.
A graduate of Servite High School in Anaheim, he played collegiately at Fresno State before embarking on a successful career in the CFL, where he played 10 years with Edmonton. During that time the Eskimos were two-time Grey Cup champions with Gass starring as a four-time CFL All-Star at linebacker during his playing days.
He then got into coaching — starting as a defensive assistant coach with the Eskimos before taking over as head coach at Servite from 2013 to 2015. He then came to Bakersfield to lead the Rams.
