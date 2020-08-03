California's compressed 2020-21 high school sports schedule has claimed its first victim locally, as Garces Memorial High School has announced the cancelation of its annual Holiday Soccer Festival.
The tournament, which was going into its 31st year, was called off "because of the complications of finding a workable date in the spring for schools traveling from all around the state, as well as scheduling fields, staff and officials," the school announced in a press release Monday afternoon. It was scheduled to take place on Dec. 11 and 12.
The CIF was forced to greatly alter its 2020-21 schedule due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus cases, with fall sports being pushed to the spring and spring sports beginning their practices in February and March.
A major concern with the plan is how it will impact multi-sport athletes and if there would be adequate facilities and officials to handle heavily compressed schedules.
