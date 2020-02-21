The Garces boys soccer team's dream of capturing a second straight regional title remains very much alive, and the Rams looked as formidable as ever in the section final Friday.
Alexander Halevy scored a pair of penalty kick goals, and the Rams blew the game open by scoring twice in a 2:37 span in the second half, securing a Division 4 Central Section championship with a 4-0 win over Shafter.
The Rams offense dominated the ball in the first half, but was routinely held at bay by a strong Generals defense that made several stellar plays to deny what looked to be open Garces shots.
But Halevy, who entered the night with 28 goals, wouldn't have to put up with that pesky Shafter defense in the 21st minute.
After Moises Cisneros was taken down in front of the net, the Rams were rewarded with a penalty kick, which Halevy converted with ease.
“I practice PKs in practice so I felt comfortable going into it," Halevy said. "Good moment from me.”
Cisneros and Halevy then played critical roles in an early second half outburst that all but sealed a section title for the Rams.
Cisneros wrestled a ball away from a Shafter defender and got just enough of an off-balance shot to squeak the ball by goalie Luis Suarez with 28:17 remaining.
Just 2:37 later, the score was 3-0, as Halevy sent a perfect header pass to a streaking Abraham Gonzalez, who blasted home a wide open goal.
With under two minutes to play, Halevy got another PK look and again drove it home with ease, putting an exclamation point on a dominating second half.
Co-head coach Robbie Gouk said he hasn't been satisfied with his team's second-half performances in recent weeks and delivered a stern message to his players to finish strong Friday.
They appear to have listened.
"The last few games we’ve struggled finishing teams off," Gouk said. "Tonight we really made that a point. At halftime (I said) ‘we have to finish our chances.’ And credit to our team. They know how to play in big games and keep a lead.”
After winning a CIF Division 5 Central California Regional title a year ago, the battle-tested Rams have their sights set on the big prize again this season.
“Our team is very talented," Halevy said. "I know the competition at state is going to be tough too. I feel confident but stay humble at the same time.”
(0) comments
