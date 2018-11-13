The Garces boys water polo team will play at Clovis North in the opening round of the Division II NorCal Regional tournament on Friday.
The match is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., with the winner advancing to the regional semifinals that same day at 5 p.m. The NorCal Regional championship will be played Saturday at 11:30 a.m., also at Clovis North.
Garces, the defending back-to-back Central Section champion, enters the tournament as the No. 5 seed while Clovis North is seeded No. 4. San Jose-Valley Christian is the No. 1 seed, and would face the Rams in the semifinals if each team happens to win Friday's opening round.
