Winning the last game on the biggest stage of the season doesn't happen very often.
In fact, since the CIF created the regional championships in soccer 11 years ago, no Kern County team hosted the finals.
That is until Saturday, when No. 1 Garces defeated No. 2 Pasadena-Marshall 2-0 for the CIF Southern California Division V Boys Soccer Regional Championship at Sam Tobias Field.
The Rams became just the second team from the county to win a regional title after South won the D-II championship at Granada Hills in 2016. Boys soccer joins a handful of other high school sports in California that do not compete in state championship games.
Garces first-year head coach Robbie Gouk tried to keep his nerves in check over the previous 48 hours. Once the dust settled, however, he was at a loss for words.
“These kids earned it. They deserved it,” Gouk said.
Four years ago, the Rams were a four-win team and struggling.
Then an influx of talent came into the program. This year the team won Southwest Yosemite League, Central Section D-V and SoCal D-V regional titles with just two seniors in the starting lineup and a total of five in the program.
One of those starting seniors is goalkeeper Jaime Tiscareno, who could not play in the 4-1 semifinals win over San Dimas last week.
But with his left foot healed just enough, Tiscareno pitched a shutout in his final high school game on Saturday.
“I was worried about going in injured, but I am happy with the way it finished,” Tiscareno said. “I started playing my freshman year, so I wasn’t expecting all of this.”
The other senior in the starting lineup is Quintin Arretche, who along with freshman Palmer Bank, sophomore Angel Navarro and junior Alvaro Lopez kept the Eagles (24-5-1) out of the box. Marshall tallied just seven shots on goal, compared to 18 for the Rams (26-2-4).
“They played outstanding tonight,” Gouk said. “Really, it’s been all season. They really deserved this. They’ve earned it.”
The score was tied 0-0 at halftime before junior Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu scored off a rebound 90 seconds into the second half. The original shot came off the foot of freshman Fletcher Bank.
“(Bank’s shot) was too strong for the keeper and the keeper dropped it down,” Ekpemogu said. “It was just an easy tap in.”
The Rams continued to build off their 1-0 advantage over the Southern Section D-VI champions.
A penalty shot for Ekpemogu followed, as it beat Marshall backup goalkeeper Robert Sanabria.
That goal gave the Rams a crucial 2-0 lead with 25 minutes left in regulation and brought a little comfort and relief to the team's sideline.
“I felt we were in complete control the entire time,” Gouk said. “That second goal just gave us full control of the game."
As Ekpemogu came off the field in the final seconds, assistant coach Hassan Halevy quickly reminded his superstar that he scored 43 goals this season, and that the Rams “just won state.”
“This is huge. All of the fans, the coaches, the city. Everyone came out to support,” Ekpemogu said. “This means a lot.”
Now the attention for Garces is on next season. With two dynamic scorers in Ekpemogu and Moises Cisneros (28 goals this season) returning, along with nine other starters, the excitement is palpable.
But for now, winning the final game of the season at home means the most for this Garces team.
"This is really big,” Cisneros said. “We are a young team and we have just pushed each other. Our goal was achieved.”
CIF Southern California Division V Boys Soccer Regional Championship
No. 1 Garces 2, No. 2 Pasadena-Marshall 0
MHS (24-5-1): Saves: Rios 4, Sanabria 2.
GMHS (26-2-4): Goals: Ekpemogu 2. Saves: Tiscareno 7.
