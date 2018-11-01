The fourth-seeded Garces High Rams fell to top-seed Fresno-Central in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 on Tuesday in a CIF Central Section Div. I semifinal match in Fresno.
Senior Lialah Green led the Rams with 17 kills and had three blocks and 15 digs.
“We were tied a couple of times early in game two but Central is extremely talented and they are experienced in matches like that,” said Garces coach Kim Harper. “They came out and played well, executed and did a great job.”
Sophomore Clarisse Tracy led the Rams in assists with 16 with senior Claire Dobrzanski having a team-high 16 digs.
Harper she she is hopeful the Rams (29-10) will move on to the CIF Southern California regional playoffs. Those seedings will be determined Sunday.
Bakersfield Christian falls in five to Visalia-El Diamante
Bakersfield Christian’s quest for a sixth straight CIF Central Section final appearances ended on Tuesday in a five-set loss to Visalia-El Diamante in a Div. II semifinal match.
No. 2 Visalia-El Diamante won the see-saw contest 30-28, 10-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13.
Ashley Herman led third-seeded Bakersfield Christian (22-8) with 27 kills and Jessica Stump had a team-high eight blocks. Grace Kennelley led the way in digs with 30 and Lexi Reynish had 30 assists.
