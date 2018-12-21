Garces baseball coach Guy Dees, who collected four Central Section championships during his 12-year tenure at the school, stepped down from his position on Dec. 5.
Dees remains an assistant principal for student affairs at the school.
“We want to thank coach Dees for his tireless work as the varsity baseball head coach at Garces Memorial High School, for over a decade, beginning in 2004,” athletic director Brian Dignan wrote in a text message. “His teams were CIFCS Division Champions (in) 2004, 2012, 2015 and 2018. We are grateful for all the hard work he has done coaching Garces Rams baseball.”
The team will replace Dees with Bryan Haney, who was an assistant at Bakersfield College.
Haney was a successful high school player at Liberty and went on the play at BC as well. He eventually went to Cumberland College in Tennessee, where he helped lead the team to the 2014 NAIA World Series Championship at catcher.
