Alexsia Drulias had a pretty good idea why her parents wanted to make a seemingly impromptu trip to Garces Memorial High School on Tuesday morning.
A highly prolific career as a student-athlete ended with more prestige for the former Rams tennis star, as she was presented the Mayor's Trophy in a ceremony at the high school. The award celebrates excellence in athletics, academics and community service.
Tuesday's celebration was kept a secret from Drulias until she arrived at the high school, though she says a conversation with her mother the night before sort of tipped her off.
"My mom just told me last night, 'Oh, I'm going to pick out an outfit, we're going to Garces tomorrow,'" Drulias said. "I had a little suspicion."
Drulias' resume certainly made her a viable candidate for the award.
A three-time Central Section Doubles champion, she was named BVarsity Player of the Year three times and won the Jim Tyack Award in May, following a decorated career where she quickly established herself as both a standout player and leader on the tennis court.
"It's just been a joy to have her," Garces coach Barb Johnston said of Drulias, a three-year team captain. "(When) trying to communicate to the other girls, I just had to shoot her a text and everybody knew what was going on, what they were supposed to wear, where they were supposed to be. That made our jobs simpler."
Drulias was also celebrated for her work in the community. During the ceremony, Mayor Karen Goh listed off more than 200 hours of community service projects she embarked on during her senior year. The was highlighted by her work with the girl scouts, which won her the organizations 2020 Gold Award.
She also graduated a 4.73 grade point average, good enough to gain admission into UCLA this fall.
No stranger to collecting awards, Drulias says having her name etched onto the Mayor's Trophy was a perfect way to cap her illustrious run at Garces.
"(Awards are) all very special, but I think this one, being the last one, probably being physically the biggest trophy ... is definitely one of the most meaningful ones to me," she said. "It's definitely the nicest way to end (my high school career)."
Drulias is the 15th person to win the Mayor's Trophy and the Tyack Award in the same year. She gives Garces it's second Mayor's Trophy winner in three years, after Molly Soper won in 2018.
She is also keeping the award in her neighborhood. Drulias' next-door neighbor, Liberty grad Payton Renz, won it last year.
