Frontier girls basketball coach Deran Smith came up with a special game plan for his team's Central Section Division III first round playoff game against Golden Valley.
Smith had the No. 8 Titans continually switch the type of defense they were playing, going back-and-forth from full court press, half court press, 2-3 zone, 3-2 zone, 1-3-1 zone, and man-to-man, throughout the game.
The strategy worked well for host Frontier, which downed the No. 9 Bulldogs 60-43 on Tuesday night.
The Titans will face top-seeded Selma in the quarterfinals.
"We switched up the defenses on (Golden Valley) so they probably saw some stuff they had never seen before," Smith said. "I found out in girls basketball you got to switch it up to be successful."
Frontier was aggressive on defense regardless of what type it was playing. They pressured Golden Valley into committing 40 turnovers, including 16 in the first quarter, helping Frontier jump out to an 18-4 lead.
The Titans outscored the Bulldogs 19-14 in the second quarter to lead by 20 at the break.
Golden Valley went on a 10-4 run to cut the deficit to 14 early in the third period.
However, too many fouls and too many ball-handling miscues by the Bulldogs allowed Frontier to score a plethora of easy points at the free throw line and in transition, and pull away for good late in the third quarter.
The two teams combined to commit 52 fouls. Frontier was 20 of 37 from the free throw line. Golden Valley made 14 of 23 attempts from the charity stripe.
"We played good, team basketball," Smith said. "We knew Golden Valley was going to come out with a fast pace and we just had to match their physicality. That's basically what we did."
Elise Enriquez had 12 points and four steals and Madison Torres added eight points, five rebounds, and four steals for the Titans, who improved to 1-6 all-time again Golden Valley.
Tiffany Amos scored a game-high 18 points for the Bulldogs. Amos had 13 of Golden Valley's fourth-quarter point total.
Golden Valley trailed by as many as 24 points and was out-scored in every quarter but the fourth.
"Much credit to Frontier," Golden Valley coach Curt Wilson said. "We had a rough day. We had a couple of girls who were unable to play in the first half. That definitely impacted the game. But today is a day to give credit to Frontier."
No. 8 Frontier 60, No. 9 Golden Valley 43
GV (12-16): Jackson 11, Henning 1, Dunn 2, Martinez 1, Amos 18, Harrison 4, Avery 2, Logan 4
FHS (13-14): Torres 8, Canales 3, Ortiz 9, Alcantar 4, Enriquez 12, Lucas 2, Padilla 6, Wegis 5, Billington 4, Crowder 2, Ezell 2, Shaw 3
