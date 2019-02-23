They don’t have a catchy nickname like the “Three Amigos”, but Trent Tracy, Max Aguirre, and Cole Reyes are close friends who share a common bond.
All three are standout senior wrestlers for Frontier bound for the same college (Cal Poly) after they graduate from high school this spring.
The trio capped off their memorable and highly-successful prep careers together on Saturday afternoon during the medal round of the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Rabobank Arena.
Tracy, last year’s 170-pound state champion, earned a third place medal in the 182-pound weight division, Aguirre took fourth place at 160 pounds and Reyes finished in seventh place at 126 pounds.
All three had their hopes of winning a state championship dashed following strong starts to tournament.
Both Tracy and Reyes started off things with a pair of wins before losing their quarterfinal matches on Friday night.
Aguirre did them both one better, going 3-0 before losing in the semifinals on Saturday morning.
Aguirre, ranked No. 3 in the state heading into the tournament, bounced back from the setback, an 8-2 decision at the hands of second-ranked Noah Blake of Loomis-Del Oro, for a 10-1 major decision over Tulare-Mission Oak’s Nicholas Zavala.
The win secured Aguirre a state medal for a second straight year.
“I’m really proud to have medaled twice,” Aguirre said. “My coach was just telling me that not a lot of people have done that and it’s really special to me. It was just a really great achievement.”
Tracy entered the state tournament undefeated this year and ranked No. 1 in his weight division.
The Titans first and only state champion ever responded to his loss in the quarterfinals with four straight impressive performances, including a pair of wins on Saturday.
He defeated sixth-ranked Jack Kilner of Livermore-Granada, 3-0, to garner third place, equaling the best finish by a Kern County wrestler this year.
“When I lost the match (on Friday night) I was really down,” Tracy said. “But I realized this tournament is not just individual. It’s a team tournament too. My mind just instantly went, I have to do it for my team. I have to win for my team and that was my mindset going into every match after I lost.”
Having already clinched the third state medal of his prep career by the end of Friday night, Reyes pinned his only opponent on Saturday, finishing the tournament with a 5-2 record.
For Tracy it was a bit emotional knowing that this year’s state meet would be his last high school wrestling competition.
“It’s really sad because it’s not just high school, I’ve been in that room with those coaches since fourth grade,” Tracy said. “It’s real difficult knowing that I have to say goodbye to this program and all the great people in it.”
Aguirre attempted to soak in the ambience of the state meet one last time as he went out for his final match.
"I was looking up, looking at all the lights,” Aguirre said. “It was the last time I’m going to be in that type of atmosphere.”
Even though Aguirre has enjoyed wrestling in high school a great deal, he’s ready to head off to Cal Poly with Tracy and Reyes.
“That’s what I’ve been looking forward to since I signed,” Aguirre said. “…I can’t wait to get there next to the beach with some of my best friends, doing the sport that I love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.