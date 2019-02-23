The path Frontier senior Ryan Morphis took to finish third in state is rare.
After losing his pig-tail opening round championship bracket match as the No. 9 seed at 138 pounds on Thursday morning at the CIF State Wrestling Championship at Rabobank Arena, Morphis became the “road warrior” according to his head coach Carlo Franciotti.
Morphis lost to Barstow’s Isaiah Ramirez in the pigtail round. That defeat sent him directly into the consolation bracket.
Eight wins later, however, and Morphis finished third in the state at 138-pounds with a decisive 9-4 decision over Jaden Le from San Diego-Rancho Bernardo.
With seconds left on the clock, sitting alongside Franciotti was former Frontier coach Kirk Moore clapping in excitement. Franciotti threw his fist in the air with a big smile on his face.
After six wins by decisions and two pins after that opening loss, the Titans’ coaches were hard pressed to hold back their emotions after Morphis finished the tournament with 42 minutes, 35 seconds of action on the mat over the three days.
“This is special,” Franciotti said. “I am not going to lie, I had to choke back some emotions. It’s that special. You see these kids working their tails off and just coming up short. You hope and pray their hard work is going to pay off. Here we are.”
To put into greater perspective on how impressive the run in the consolation bracket was for Morphis, of the 13 other boys third-place finishers, six were in the semifinals and the other seven advanced to the quarterfinals.
Not a single one came anywhere close to the win-or-go-home mentality Morphis displayed over the three-day event, where a loss would have marked an end to his high school career.
“I am still in shock right now,” Morphis said. “This means the entire world to me. This is a high point in my life right now.”
But it was so close from crashing to a sudden halt.
Morphis was seeded ninth coming into the state tournament before the opening round loss, but knew he had to battle back for the attempt at earning his first state medal before heading to Colorado School of Mines on a wrestling scholarship.
He also wrestled this week with his right hand wrapped after injuring it in practice before the tournament began.
“Everybody was shocked about coming back from losing the pigtail to coming back with a hurt hand,” Morphis said. “It’s just wrestling. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
Darter doubles-up on placement
Justin Darter admits when he became a state medalist at 220 pounds last season for Bakersfield High, he was just happy to be on the podium.
That's what happens when a freshman gets off the mat as a seventh place finisher at the state tournament.
This time around, however, the pain set in a little deeper, despite knowing that he is on the right trajectory in his high school career.
Darter advanced to the 220-pound semifinals, but lost to Mike Ruiz of Villa Park in a 3-2 decision. He then beat Folsom’s Kyle Richards to advance to the third-place match.
Instead of being excited about making an appearance in a medal round, Darter did all he could in the final seconds to try and secure a takedown. In the end, he lost another 3-2 decision to Guillermo Escobedo from La Puente-Bishop Amat to finish fourth.
“Obviously I would have liked to walk away with a third (place finish), but I am still proud of myself,” Darter said. “Last year in my seventh/eighth-place match and being a freshman I was like, ‘Yes I placed.’ In that last match, it was like, ‘Whatever.’”
“But this one I tried my hardest. But he got it. Props to Guillermo.”
Three BHS wrestlers medaled with Jordan Annis (170) and Josiah Hill (285) both winning their final matches to finish in seventh place.
