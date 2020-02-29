Somewhere lost in all the emotion of losing in the CIF State Wrestling Championship was the fact that Frontier’s Alyssa Valdiva’s finish was historic.
It wasn’t what she had hoped for, but it was historic just the same.
By finishing as runner-up at 106 pounds, the Titans junior became just the third girls wrestler from Kern County to finish second in the state tournament. She joins Angelica Llanes, who finished second three times, twice with Arvin and once with Mira Monte, and Anissa Rodriguez of Chavez, who was runner-up at 98 pounds in 2012-13.
“It’s a big accomplishment for her, but in her mind she thinks she’s let some people down, and she hasn’t” said Frontier girls coach Brett Clark, who coached Llanes in 2014, the last time a girl’s wrestler finished that high. “I know what’s going on in her head, it goes on in everybody’s head who loses. I mean she was in the state finals and she was out all last year.”
Valdivia missed all of last season recovering from torn ligaments in her ankle. She finished third in state at 116 pounds as a freshman and was named the BVarsity All-Area girls wrestler of the year in 2018.
“To be off a whole year and then come back and end up in the state finals …” Clark said. “And there’s no shame in losing to that girl. Nyla (Valencia from Morgan Hill-Sobrato) is a great girl and should have been seeded, she just didn’t wrestle very much this year.”
Valencia pressured Valdivia from the opening whistle, scoring a takedown in the opening minute, and then adding another in the second period en route to a 5-0 lead. The lead ballooned to 11-4 by the end of the match and Valdivia sprinted off the mat immediately following post-match hand shakes. She finishes the season 38-1.
“(Nyla) was just better than us tonight,” Clark said. “That’s all I can say. She wrestled her game, hats off to her. She did a great job. Nerves or whatever, there really isn’t any excuses. We just didn’t get it done.”
Valdivia’s road to the final was impressive just in itself.
She opened with a 13-0 major decision victory over Granada Hills-Kennedy’s Prethy Enriquez, then pinned Liv Villanueva of Walnut Park-Northgate in 3:26 to reach the quarterfinals on Thursday.
It was more of the same on Friday, winning by fall in 4:27 against Greta Gustafson of Santa Cruz in her only match to reach the semifinals.
There were also a handful of impressive local performances on the final day of consolations.
Golden Valley junior Aliana Lefotu and Ridgeview sophomore Mailya Castillo each battled their way to a fifth-place finish.
Lefotu won her opening 137-pound match with an upset of No. 6 seeded Samantha Snow of Los Alamitos, and closed her tournament by beating her again, 2-1 in a tiebreaker, Saturday afternoon in the fifth-place match.
After her first victory against Snow, Lefotu lost a close 3-2 decision to San Fernando’s Natalie Castaneda, which thrust her into the consolation round for the remainder of the tournament.
But Lefotu won two matches on Friday and then two more on Saturday to put her on the verge of reaching the third-place match. She lost that match to No. 3-seeded Joanna Qiu of Albany, setting up a rematch with Snow.
“I’d say that it’s a step up from last year,” said Lefotu, who went 2-2 and didn't place last year at state. “You just have to keep your head in the game, and keep fighting until you are where you want to be.
“I would say I did all right. And next year, I’m going to come back 10 times harder.”
Castillo had a similar journey to the finish at 170 pounds. She won her opening two matches on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals, but a 3-0 loss to Cianna Riley of San Dimas pushed her into the consolation bracket.
As luck would have it, Castillo won her next two matches before being pinned by No. 2 seed BaoAhn Duncan-Perez of Clovis, which dropped her into the fifth-place match where she faced — you guessed it — Riley.
After battling to a 1-1 tie through regulation and an overtime period, Castillo finally scored a 2-1 tiebreaker victory to earn fifth place.
“I’m excited,” said Castillo, who got top 12 in state at 170 last year. “My team really helps me and I pushed myself really hard. Sometimes I thought, ‘oh my God, I’m so tired.’ But I just kept going and my coaches were telling me what to do.
“Everyone that is here to watch me just kept telling me to keep pushing, just keep pushing and whatever happens, happens. So I just went out there and did what I learned in practice, over and over, and it just got me through it.”
Bakersfield High junior Orianna Morales lost a close match at 143 pounds, and placed eighth.
