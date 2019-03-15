Baseball is a finicky sport that can change in an instant, mid-game and without notice.
In what was a grandiose pitching dual for 90 minutes and five innings turned into a game filled with late-game heroics.
With two college-bound senior pitchers maxing out their potential before reaching their pitch-count limits, Frontier survived a late rally by Bakersfield in a 6-5 thriller at 2nd and P on Friday.
Frontier senior Austin Puskaric (signed to Cal State Bakersfield) and BHS senior Jarrett Brannen (headed to San Francisco State) combined to yield just one run and three hits through the first five innings. Once they came out, however, the two teams combined to score 10 in the final two frames, seven of which crossed the plate in the seventh.
Frontier built a 6-1 lead in the top-half of the seventh before BHS loaded the bases and cut the lead to one before Brock Calvillo was able to get Za’Maree Tillaman to fly out to center field to end the game.
“It was a very well-fought game throughout,” Frontier coach Garrett White said. “At the end there was a lot execution while both starting pitchers did a really good job.”
Frontier scored first as Elijah Pascual reached base on a fielding error. The senior then advanced to third on consecutive passed balls and scored on an single by Tyler Weiner.
Those three mistakes and that run was the lone blemish for the next 90 minutes as Puskaric and Brannen continued to quiet the opposing lineups. They painted the corners with fastballs and kept hitters off balance with offspeed pitches.
In 5 ⅔ innings, Puskaric gave up just one run and struck out seven batters before being pulled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Puskaric walked Wyatt Parsons to load the bases, but relief pitcher Brennen Fleischer was able to get Jake Baker to ground out to end the inning.
“The whole game....from the beginning to the end was great,” Puskaric said. “There are some games where it’s dull in the beginning or in the end here or there. But today, the whole thing was competitive and the type of game I love to pitch in.”
Frontier (8-3, 2-1 SWYL) broke the game open with three runs in the top of the seventh, including a two-run double by Pascual.
But the Drillers (5-6, 1-2) weren’t done, even if some fans began to leave the park.
BHS walked three times to open the bottom of the seventh before Alex Hunter drove in Tillman. Paul Ruiz, who had a game-high three RBIs, then roped a double to right to cut the lead to 6-4.
Baker would walk with the bases loaded as BHS cut the deficit to one, before Calvillo closed out the win.
“When you get good pitching, which we have had a few of those this year where they are just pounding the strike zone, it really puts the other offenses on the defensive end where they are just trying to put balls in play,” White said. “It just keeps the tempo up and it makes games more fun.”
