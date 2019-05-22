James Patrick was ushered out on top and Frontier was left perplexed in one of the strangest Central Section Division I baseball championships in recent history.
In a title game that was completed four days after it began at Fresno State on Saturday because of rain, No. 6 Clovis beat No. 8 Frontier 14-3 with the final three innings being played at Clovis on Wednesday in front of a capacity crowd.
The win is the 756th and final of Patrick’s 34-year coaching career, with the last 32 coming as head coach of the Cougars.
It’s also the 10th section title for Clovis with Patrick as the coach, according to section historian Bob Barnett.
This was Frontier’s first D-I title game appearance after the Titans won consecutive D-II titles in 2010-11.
The game restarted with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning and Clovis leading 4-2.
The day started off well for Frontier (21-11) as Kris Anglin struck out Matthew Sanchez for the first out of the day and second of the bottom of the fourth inning, but then it all went haywire.
Clovis (20-11) scored nine runs on Wednesday — all with two outs — including a two-run single by Sanchez in his second at-bat of the innings as the Cougars wound up sending 14 batters to the plate in the frame.
"Everything they hit was a hit. We couldn’t stop them,” Frontier coach Garrett White said. “The first at-bat went perfectly, but then the flood gates opened and we really couldn’t get them out.”
It was not the day expected for Anglin. After throwing a one-hitter over top-seeded Clovis-Buchanan in the quarterfinals, Anglin struck out eight batters in the first 3⅓ innings on Saturday. But after striking out Sanchez in the first at-bat on Wednesday, he did not record another out and was replaced by Brennen Fleischer.
“They had all the momentum at that point,” White said. “It deflates everybody and its hard to get up from that. Our strength is our pitching and hard to come back for a team that hasn’t really done that all year.”
The lone run for Frontier on Wednesday came on an RBI-double by Kobe Silva with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Elijah Pascual from second.
Frontier finished tied for second place in the Southwest Yosemite League with Stockdale, but caught fire with solid pitching in the playoffs behind Anglin and senior Austin Puskaric.
The Titans gave up just one run in the first three rounds, including a 2-1 thriller at No. 4 Santa Maria-Righetti in 11 innings in the semifinals.
“The three teams we beat on the way to the title game were all league champs,” White said. “So to shutout (Visalia’s) Redwood and Buchanan and then give up just one run to Righetti is big.
“Give Clovis credit, they just swung the heck out of the bats. They weren’t cheap hits. They deserved to win.”
