Friday's postseason soccer and tennis results

Girls soccer
Central Section playoffs, second round
Division I
No. 1 Clovis North 1, No. 9 Liberty 1 (Clovis North wins shootout 3-1)
No. 7 Stockdale 1, No. 2 Clovis 0
Division II
No. 4 Garces 1, No. 12 Santa Maria-St. Joseph’s 0
No. 3 Highland 3, No. 11 Centennial 1
Division III
No. 4 Independence 3, No. 5 Oakhurst-Yosemite 2
Division IV
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 3, No. 4 Orosi 2
Division V
No. 3 Santa Maria 2, No. 6 West 0
Division VI
No. 1 Arvin 20, No. 8 Firebaugh 0
No. 4 Frazier Mountain 3, No. 5 Reedley-Immanuel 0
Boys Tennis
Central Section South Area boys and girls tennis qualifying tournament
At Garces Memorial
SINGLES
First Round
Martinez, South, d. Ayala, RFK, 6-3. 6-2; Razo, Highland, d. Cibrian, Chavez, 6-4, 7-6; Garcia,
Garces, d. Delgadillo, Arvin, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1; Olea, East, d. Garcia, Golden Valley, 6-4, 7-6;
Polanco, Highland, d. Pelayo, Wasco, 6-0, 6-0; Robles, Highland, d. Larroque, Ridgeview, 6-4,
6-0; Singh, Ridgeview, d. Ortiz, Mira Monte, 6-1. 6-2; Sanchez, Golden Valley, d. Campo,
Wasco, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Second Round
Yackovich, Centennial, d. Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; Zapata, Independence, d. Razo, 6-1, 6-1; Gimena,
Centennial, d. Garcia, 7-6, 6-2; Lehman, Liberty, d. Olea, 6-1, 6-0; Bashirtash d. Polanco, 6-0,
6-0; Choi, Stockdale, d. Robles, 6-4, 6-1; Datta d. Singh, 6-2, 6-1; Nguyen d. Sanchez, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
First round
Guapo-Sancez, Arvin, d. Gonzalez-Hester, Highland, 6-2, 6-1; Cantu-Dumatrait, RV, d.
Rodriguez-Aldaco, East, 6-2, 6-4; Flores-Ramos, Independence, d. Gomez-Atkinson, MM, 6-3,
6-0; Bloemhof-Banducci, BCHS, d. Samvdrala-Vaqua, Arvin, forfeit; Menchaca-Guzman,
Chavez, d. Oviedo-Silva, GV, 6-0. 7-6; Ambriz-Cano, East, d. Covington-Noland, Taft, 6-1, 6-1;
Guerrero-Nillo, Highland, d. Perez-Aranibar, Chavez, 6-0, 6-1; Hurtado-Herrera, Wasco, d.
Villegas-Campos, GV, forfeit.
Girls Tennis
Central Section South Area boys and girls tennis qualifying tournament
At Garces Memorial
SINGLES
First Round
Barrentos, Mira Monte, d. Pannu, Ridgeview, 3-6, 6-4. 6-2; Rubio, Mira Monte, d. Trillo,
Tehachapi, 6-1, 6-2; Losa, Frontier, d. Ricard, East, 6-2, 6-1; Vasquez, Kennedy, d. Vasquez,
Foothill, 6-1, 6-1; B. Benshoff, BCHS, d. Camacho, Shafter, 6-4, 6-2; Cossyleon, Mira Monte, d.
Kaur, Ridgeview, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Tun, Centennial, d. Cortez, Wasco, 6-0, 6-0.
Second Round
Abraham, Garces, d. Barrientos, 6-0, 6-0; Lua, Liberty, d. Rubio, 6-2, 6-0; Losa, d. Gil, Shafter,
6-0, 6-1; J. Benshoof, BCHS, d. Vasquez, 6-0, 6-0; Li, Stockdale, d. B. Benshoof, 6-0, 6-0;
Francisco, Chavez, d. Cossyleon, default; Tun d. Hibbard, Tehachapi, 6-2, 7-5; Erickson,
Liberty, d. Vargas, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
First Round
Nunez-Montano, GV, d. Elhorn-Morris, Shafter, 6-3, 7-5; Juarez-Sanchez, MM, d. Hernandez-
Franco, Arvin, 6-3, 6-0; Pavletich-Melton, Liberty, d. Andereesen-Daniel, BCHS, 6-2, 6-0;
Ramirez-Rodriguez, GV, d. Ortiz-Hollar, Foothill, 6-4, 6-0; Jimenez-Padilla, RV, d. Seals-Simon,
MM, 6-3, 6-4; Perez-Rubio, Taft, d. Chavez-Morales, Highland, 7-5, 6-4; Cruz-Lua, Liberty, d.
Galindo-Roldan, Shafter, 6-1, 6-1.
Second Round
Limpias-Sala, Garces, d. Nunez-Montano, 6-0, 6-0; Vargas-Spillman, BCHS, d. Juarez-
Sanchez, MM, default; Pavletich-Melton, Liberty, d. Rosales-Cubangbang, 6-3, 6-3; Anderson-
Aziz, Stockdale, d. Ramirez-Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0; Flores-Guijarro, Stockdale, d. Jimenez-Padilla,
6-2, 6-0; Mauldin-McKenna, BHS, d. Perez-Rubio, 6-2, 6-2; Cruz-Lua, Liberty, d. Medel-Kizziar,
Highland, 6-1, 6-0; Hiebert-Kratt, BCHS, d. Jimenez-Ramirez, 6-0, 6-0.