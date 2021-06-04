Friday's postseason boys basketball scores

Central Section playoffs, semifinals
Division I
Division II
Division III
No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 80, No. 8 Frontier 47
No. 4 Sanger 88, No. 5 West 62
Division IV
Division V
Thursday’s score
No. 8 Lindsay 59, No. 9 Rosamond 58
