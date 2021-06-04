You have permission to edit this article.
Friday's postseason boys basketball scores

Central Section playoffs, semifinals

Division I

No. 5 Arroyo Grande at No. 4 Liberty, canceled (Liberty loses by forfeit)

Division II

No. 8 Paso Robles 76, No. 1 Centennial 75

No. 7 Porterville at No. 2 Independence, canceled (Independence loses by forfeit)

Division III

No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 80, No. 8 Frontier 47

No. 4 Sanger 88, No. 5 West 62

Division IV

No. 4 Mira Monte 77, No. 5 Reedley 70

No. 6 Golden Valley at No. 3 Fresno-Washington Union, canceled (Golden Valley loses by forfeit)

Division V

Thursday’s score

No. 8 Lindsay 59, No. 9 Rosamond 58

