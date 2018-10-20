While Friday was an odd evening for us at BVarsity, it ran quite smoothly for a number of football programs around Kern County in the penultimate week in the regular season around the Central Section.
Because of an early deadline, we were unable to get any game stories in Saturday’s edition of The Bakersfield Californian. That didn’t stop us from getting them all on Bakersfield.com, however, and we were able to do BVarsity Live Game Night on the field at Shafter following the Generals' 47-14 win over previously undefeated Kennedy. That win moved Shafter to 9-0 on the season.
While that sets up the Generals quite nicely for a No. 1 seed in the Division V playoffs heading into next week's regular season finale at Wasco, there is another local program that might have set itself up for a high seed in its respective playoff bracket as well.
Bakersfield Christian beat Independence 42-21 on Friday, using a decisive fourth quarter to pull away. Quarterback Jacob Maran was on point, throwing for 266 yards and four touchdowns while running back Donte Harris carried the ball 32 times for 190 yards and two scores.
The win moves BCHS to 4-0 in the South Yosemite League and all but shored up the SYL title with the Eagles' regular season finale at winless Golden Valley on deck.
The victory might have also put BCHS in the No. 2 spot in D-III, despite Kingsburg beating Visalia-Central Valley Christian and CVC possessing a win over BCHS this season.
Here’s why:
The Eagles strength of schedule trumps the common opponent here.
According to the Calpreps.com computer rankings, BCHS has four wins this season over section opponents with a rating above 10, including beating two D-I opponents in Ridgeview and Santa Maria-St. Joseph. Kingsburg has just two wins over such teams, which includes CVC and Porterville-Monache, a D-IV team.
The reason that matters is, come playoff time, getting the two-seed likely keeps the Eagles from being on the same side of the bracket from undefeated Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial. The Panthers play Sanger this week. An Apaches win might not even push Memorial out of the top spot in D-III.
League titles still on the line
Meanwhile, the title for the three other county leagues remain up for grabs as well.
In the Southwest Yosemite League, No. 3 Liberty is at No. 4 Bakersfield High in an SWYL championship game that will be played at Griffith Field.
Both teams are undefeated in league play and have done so handily. BHS has beaten the four other SWYL teams by a combined score of 176-50 while Liberty has pitched two shutouts while outscoring Garces, Centennial, Frontier and Stockdale 155-14.
The Southeast Yosemite League title was a three-way tie last season with North, South and Highland.
East was added to the league this season and the Blades are 4-0 in league play and can win an outright championship with a home game against Highland (5-4, 2-2) on Friday. If the Scots beat East, however, the winner of North at South will share the title with the Blades — both North and South are 3-1 in the SEYL.
In the SSL, if Wasco beats Shafter and Kennedy beats Chavez then Shafter, Kennedy and Wasco would be in a three-way tie for the league title. But if Shafter beats Wasco, the Generals could win their first outright league title since 2000 in what would be the first 10-0 regular season in school history. The Generals went 9-0 in 1962 during a 10-year stretch where the section did not have a playoff system in place.
Ridgeview cross country rolling
While this isn't football related, it was still a noteworthy sports event from Friday.
The Ridgeview boys cross country team secured another big victory in the Division III sweepstakes at the Mt. Sac Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
Alex Cuevas led the way for the Wolf Pack with a second place finish in 15 minutes, 18 seconds in the 2.93-mile race. Gerardo Moreno finished in 10th (15:41) as Ridgeview edged defending CIF State Division III champion West Torrance 63-71 for the title.
PrepCalTrack.com has Ridgeview ranked No. 1 in D-III in California with six weeks remaining until the state championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Nov. 24.
Ridgeview finished sixth at the state championships in D-III in 2017 and is seeking to be the first county program to win a state title since McFarland won the D-IV championship in 2001. That was the ninth such title for the Cougars, which is still tied with Carmichael-Jesuit for the state record for boys cross country state championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.