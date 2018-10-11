If Bakersfield Christian and Ridgeview were dealing with identity issues, it all seems to have been worked out over the last two weeks.
After BCHS (4-3, 2-0) was blitzed in an 83-0 loss to nationally-ranked Westlake Village-Oaks Christian three weeks ago, the Eagles had consecutive blowout wins to open South Yosemite League play. No. 10 Ridgeview has outscored the last two opponents 118-0 after lopsided losses to Bakersfield High and Liberty in non-league action.
Friday night’s tilt at No. 13 BCHS is for first place in the SYL, neighborhood bragging rights and to see which team will still be in first place with just two weeks left in the regular season.
“If our thing is anything, it's these guys know how to finish,” BCHS coach Darren Carr said. “We’ve done a great job closing out games. Other than last week, we haven’t really been able to find the start button.”
The Eagles left the South Sequoia League after last season with a 21-game league win streak, including 18 consecutive SSL wins during Carr’s tenure.
The Eagles started slowly against West two weeks ago, but in the last six quarters have outscored West and Tehachapi 99-18 heading into senior night for BCHS.
Jacob Maran threw for 254 yards and had five total touchdowns, Donte Harris had 108 rushing yards, Keonte Glinton had 93 receiving yards and Tate Eenigenburg had 14 tackles in a 56-12 win over Tehachapi last week.
“This might be their last home game. You don’t know what the playoffs are going to look like,” Carr said. “These guys are diving into it and working their tails off.”
Ridgeview (5-2, 2-0) has been a team that has blown out Frontier and Stockdale in non-league play but did not fare well in two losses to BHS and Liberty by a combined score of 79-14.
“I think we are developing some chemistry offensively now,” Manning said. “We have always played great defense, but we have an identity now the last few weeks.”
After jostling between Justin Hinzo and Tahj Wright at quarterback, Ridgeview has settled in with Hinzo over the last two weeks. In the two SYL blowout wins over Golden Valley and West, Hinzo was 12 of 15 passing for 240 yards, to go along with six touchdowns and no interceptions. Daelin Degraffenreid has six catches for 173 yards and four scores in those two games.
“(Hinzo) has done a great job and he is the glue to our offense,” Manning said. “He’s been doing great job.”
Two BCHS standout in Myran Randle and Keonte Glinton both started their high school careers at Ridgeview before transferring over to BCHS. Eagles quarterback Jacob Maran and Wright both played together at BHS before both transferred in the offseason.
Understanding that there might be more trash talk between friends off the field, Glinton knows it might make things a little more chippy during the game.
“It’s a very big game. It’s a big rivalry,” Glinton said. “But we are going to treat them like any other team and play our best game. Me and Myron are going in with cool heads because we know there is going to be a lot of chit chat on the other side. We know who we are going against. We will be fine.”
East leaning on Lara
Chad Grider was watching his East High football team spiral downward, only to find out the situation could all be righted following a conversation with his senior quarterback.
Grider, in his first-year back as the head coach at East, knew there were some issues with Richard Lara at home.
“He wasn’t able to make it to some practices and his distraction was taking away from the team,” Grider said of Lara. “But the staff on campus was able to help him with his home life. He definitely was distracted by some things and we were able to get back on track. He could have made a poor choice, but he’s here and doing it well.”
With Lara back on track leading the Blades, East is 2-0 in the first two weeks of Southeast Yosemite League play. The two victories came after a four-game losing streak heading into league. Friday, the Blades (3-4, 2-0) host North (4-3, 3-0) in a pivotal SEYL matchup.
With only five other seniors on roster, Grider knew getting Lara back in the fold would be critical for the Blades knowing he is a three-year starter at quarterback.
“Their confidence has played a big factor in the way they practice and bond as a team," Grider said. "They make it about that and not about themselves. It’s fun to see young men come together as a team.”
Lara threw for 113 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 80 yards and a score as East beat South 21-17 last week.
“When you have your leader being affected with stuff off the field, it affects a lot of people,” Grider said. "This is a pretty darn good football team.”
