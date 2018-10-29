Four Kern County volleyball teams are at home Tuesday in the Central Section volleyball quarterfinals.
For three of those teams, this is familiar territory with coaches that know there is little wiggle room for error.
A loss here ends the season with no chance at the CIF State regional playoffs, let alone a section championship appearance.
Liberty and Garces are both looking to advance to the semifinals while Bakersfield Christian is looking to get back to the finals for the sixth consecutive season.
Liberty and BCHS are both hosting league rivals.
The Patriots, the third-seed in D-I, hosts No. 6 Bakersfield. The Patriots beat the Drillers in both Southwest Yosemite League matches, but coach Amy Parker knows the difficulty of beating a team three times in a season.
“You’ve learned each other’s tendencies and it comes down to which team is going to execute better,” Parker said. “It’s the playoffs and we’re going into the match expecting a battle.”
The Patriots have advanced to the semifinals each of the previous four seasons since Parker took over the program in 2015.
No. 4 Garces, like Liberty last season, advanced to the semifinals before a loss to Clovis-Buchanan. Both teams advanced to the Southern California regional playoffs and won first round matches.
Garces seeks another shot with a home match against No. 5 Clovis West. The Rams won the D-II title in 2016 and lost to eventual section champions Fresno-Central in the D-I semifinals last season.
The Rams stumbled down the stretch in league play, but head coach John Price feels the Rams are hitting their stride at just the right time.
Clovis West beat Garces in five sets in Fresno earlier this season.
“We had a great practice last week then executed well (in the first round),” Price said. “I like that we get to play the rematch (against Clovis West) at our place. Hopefully we turned a corner last week preparation wise.”
Bakersfield Christian, the No. 3 seed in D-II, is at home in the quarterfinals against South Yosemite League rival Tehachapi after the 11th-seed Warriors upset No. 6 Visalia-Mt. Whitney in four sets in the opening round.
BCHS has reached the section finals each of the past five seasons, including a loss to Tulare-Mission Oak in five sets in the D-II finals last season after winning two titles in D-IV in 2013-14 and in D-III in 2015-16.
For the Eagles to extend the finals appearance streak, which are Saturday aåt College of the Sequoias in Visalia, the Eagles need to beat an opponent that knows them all too well.
“Tehachapi is a good team and we know we are in for a fight,” BCHS coach Matt Touchstone said. “We are working on coming out strong and playing hard to try and continue our run to a Valley title.”
Mira Monte, the top seed in D-IV, hosts No. 8 Bishop in the quarterfinals. The Lions beat No. 16 Orange Cove in straight sets in the first round, which was the first playoff win in program history.
