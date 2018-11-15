Last season was not the norm on the local high school football scene for a variety of reasons.
There were seven teams playing in the Central Section football playoff semifinals and only one, Rosamond in Division VI, advanced to the championships.
Spread out and thin, the valley region of Kern County was left without a team playing for a section title for the first time since 1992.
But here we are again, with seven teams playing in the semifinals — all on Friday night — and every coach seems to be gleaming ear-to-ear with excitement.
“You want to play your best ball in October, November and December and I think our kids are doing that right now,” Liberty coach Bryan Nixon said. “They have embraced that. One thing they have been for the last 14 weeks is very physical and we have to continue to do that.”
Liberty is one of three teams from the Southwest Yosemite League still alive in the playoffs.
For the Patriots (11-1) to advance, they'll have to make up for their lone on-paper blemish this season in a 28-13 loss to Buchanan on Sept. 7 — Liberty’s defeat to Mission Viejo on Aug. 17 was vacated because the Diablos used an ineligible player.
“It was Week 4 and I think we are both a little bit different teams now,” Nixon said. “I think we have solidified some things. They have solidified some things. It’s two teams that are playing well and done well and that’s a reason we are in the semifinals.”
Bakersfield High (9-3), another SWYL program in the semifinals, has the daunting task of slowing down Fresno-Central quarterback Trent Tompkins. The school record holder in career and single-season passing yards and touchdowns is one of the top passers in the state.
But for Drillers coach Paul Golla, being able to score points and limit the Grizzlies big-play on the other side of the ball is key in this semifinals rematch from 2017. The Grizzlies (11-0) won that game and eventually took home the program’s first section title a week later.
BHS beat Central for the section championship in 2016.
“Traditionally in November, offensively we have been dynamite,” Golla said. “It’s about all of those repetitions throughout the year and the focus of ball security. Defensively, our hands are full with this quarterback. He’s as good as anyone we’ve played.”
If BHS and Liberty both win, it would be the first time two Kern County teams have played for a D-I title since BHS beat West for the Yosemite Division championship in 1988.
Stockdale, the third team from the SWYL still alive, is on the road as the No. 7 seed in D-II and will play at No. 3 Santa Maria-Righetti.
The Mustangs (7-5) upset No. 2 Tulare Western last Thursday in a 16-15 win. That victory granted Stockdale its first semifinals appearance since 2004.
“We are ready to go. These guys are focused,” Shelton said. “There are teams that would love to be out here, so we are enjoying each other and the time out here. You’ve got to work hard because we don’t want this thing to end.”
BCHS looks to keep hot streak going
In Division III, Bakersfield Christian — out of the South Yosemite League — is riding a six-game win streak into the semifinals. The No. 2-seeded Eagles face off against No. 3 Kingsburg for the right to play for a section title next week.
“We had a tough preseason,” BCHS head coach Darren Carr said. “We came away with a couple wins that nobody really thought we would have.
"The kids have been playing some good ball ever since we were on national TV getting whooped up by some pretty good football players,” Carr added, referring to the Eagles' 83-0 loss to Westlake Village-Oaks Christian on Sept. 21.
But for Carr, it’s about what the team’s makeup is now compared to two months ago that matters. That attitude alone is what will determine if the Eagles will play for a section title next week, which would mark the fourth time since 2012 BCHS would take the field in the section championship game.
“It’s a blast, man,” Carr said. “It’s a cool feeling. If you’re still playing, it’s a good feeling. That’s the best thing about it. It’s a good time right now, playing your best.”
