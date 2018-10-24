When Justin McCall and Jordan Roberts took the court as high school teammates at Ridgeview, they played a brand of must-see basketball.
In short summary, they were unstoppable. And, they won big.
Their senior season the Wolf Pack finished 24-3. The team went 8-2 against Division I opponents, and won a Central Section Division II championship.
“Oh, that was one of the best teams I’ve played for quite honestly. Both on and off the court we were special,” Roberts said
“We were all just best friends. Go to each other’s houses. We would hang out all the time.”
McCall and Roberts were certainly dynamic. The two current Division I players — McCall at Cal State Bakersfield and Roberts at Long Beach State — fueled the Wolf Pack attack. They were dynamite wing players who showcased their abilities to beat the opposition effectively in a number of facets — on the wing, in the post and on the break.
“Showtime basketball,” McCall recollected. “We played flashy, did a lot of stuff the crowd wanted to see. Alley-oop dunks, crossovers and making people fall. Of course, putting up a lot of points.”
Wolf Pack coach Michael Martin said when the two took the court as juniors at Ridgeview, they worked to gain each other's trust. Once that happened, however, Martin said, “we were unbeatable.”
“You don’t find teammates like that,” Martin said. “Never.”
Martin added there was zero animosity between the two star players, who each averaged over 20 points per game as seniors. They could both handle the ball and either one — or both simultaneously — could go off on any given evening.
As far as best friends are concerned, there wasn't one without the other.
“They were together the whole time. Never fought,” Martin said.
“They both were each other’s support system. Tough kids on the court, but off the court they were just young guys. Hung out together, played basketball together….they stuck by each other.”
As college freshmen last year, each had varying degrees of success.
Roberts overcame an early-season injury to start 14 of the 49ers’ final 15 games. He averaged 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 17.1 minutes per contest.
McCall spent his freshman campaign adjusting to the Division I level. He appeared in 17 games, averaging 8.5 minutes in those contests.
The two lifelong friends — Roberts said they’ve known each other since fourth grade — will kick off their sophomore campaigns on Saturday, in a charity exhibition game when CSUB hosts Long Beach State at 7 p.m.
They’re both looking forward to taking the court in their hometown — this time as opponents.
“I’m excited for both of us to play in the same city and finally get to play against each other after playing together for so long,” McCall said.
Said Roberts: “It’s something fun. We’re going to compete and go at it, regardless. After the game, we’re going to be how we always are.”
