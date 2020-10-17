For most of his life, Kyrie Wilson has been, as they say, “a man of few words.”
Admittedly very quiet and soft-spoken, Wilson has always preferred to let his play do the talking as a football standout at Ridgeview High, who went on to play at Fresno State and the past three seasons in the Canadian Football League.
But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social unrest that has marked 2020, the 27-year-old Wilson was inspired to open up a bit, and is slowly coming out of his protective shell.
The result was an impromptu video on his Facebook page two weeks ago, followed by the creation of his website, healthimpactor.com. Deeply rooted in his Christian faith, Wilson’s goal is to encourage others by sharing his life’s journey, with the hope of opening up a dialogue where others can share their stories.
“I’ve always wanted to help encourage people, especially with everything going on right now,” said Wilson, who helped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win the CFL’s Grey Cup in 2019. “Because I know a lot of people are struggling right now.
“And most of the time when we think about health, we think about the physical side or medicine, but a lot of stuff people go through is spiritual and mental. And I just wanted to help by sharing some of my life’s experiences, and help encourage people that are struggling.”
Wilson faced his first set of challenges after finishing his senior year at Fresno State. A three-year starter at inside linebacker for the Bulldogs, Wilson finished his career 11th in school history with 271 tackles.
Although he went undrafted, the 6-foot-2, 243-pounder was signed as a free agent by the then Oakland Raiders in 2016. It seemed like a perfect fit, especially being reunited with former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr, the team’s quarterback who starred at Bakersfield Christian.
But at the end of training camp, Wilson was released. He had a few opportunities with other NFL teams, including the New Orleans Saints, but failed to land a job.
“It was tough, I’m not going to lie,” Wilson said. “It was kind of like life just hits me because I’ve been playing football my whole life, and you almost forget about life after it. That was really the first time that I ever thought about, ‘Man, what am I going to do next?’ Is it time for me to really focus on getting a job or something like that? So it was tough. I had some ups and downs. I would say I was a little bit depressed, but at the same time I just kept saying prayers. And that’s really what started to help me get closer to God. Just trust him and he will make a way.”
Wilson’s next opportunity came with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers. But once again, he was released.
“It’s been tough at times, but at the same time, I stay positive because I know it’s going to get better,” Wilson said. “I always believe that everything I’ve gone through is temporary. With everything I’ve gone through before it helps me to keep enduring to keep on pushing forward, just knowing that God has a plan for everything that’s going on. Really the big thing is just staying positive and not letting the negativity or what you see get to you.”
Three weeks after being released, the Blue Bombers invited Wilson back, the start of a three-year career that culminated in a league championship last season.
Wilson played in all 18 games on a roster that includes former Bakersfield High and Bakersfield College defensive back Mercy Maston.
After playing sparingly in his first two seasons with the team, Wilson started all 18 regular season games, and all three postseason contests last year. Wilson finished third on the team in defensive plays, registering 63 tackles, three sacks, an interception, five pass knockdowns, three tackles for a loss and three fumble recoveries. In the title game, he had five tackles and deflected a pass attempt on a two-point conversion.
Unfortunately, when the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 CFL season was canceled, thrusting the now free agent linebacker into uncertainty once again.
“I’ve been having some doubt and thinking about what’s going to happen,” Wilson said. “Is there even going to be a season? There was a lot of negativity and a lot of stuff just runs through your head. I started to think about life and what I’m going to do afterwards because there’s a lot of uncertainty right now.”
While reflecting on his own struggles, Wilson came up with the idea for the website. If he was having difficulty with the current climate, he couldn’t be alone, and his desire to help others compelled him to do something.
Wilson’s call to action was not a surprise to his former Ridgeview coach Dennis Manning. He witnessed Wilson's character on and off the field as a tight end and linebacker while earning the Southwest Yosemite League defensive player of the year honors his senior year.
“Kyrie was a coach’s dream,” Manning said. “A very nice, respectful and hardworking young man with tons of talent. On the field he was a great competitor and a great teammate. He led by example in the weightroom and whatever it took to get better. We are very proud to have him represent Ridgeview. His success is a product of of his God-given talent and a passion to play this game at the highest level. And yet, with all his success, he is as humble as ever.”
Wilson showcased his spirit, and new-found voice, with his first blog post on the Health Impactor website, titled, “Who Said Your Season is Over,” with the basic message to keep trying and to never give up.
The blog, posted on Oct. 8, is the first of what Wilson hopes will be a series of conversations with other people, giving a voice to them, with the mission of bringing everyone closer during a time of crisis. Although primarily focused on mental health and spirituality, Wilson plans to also include information on improving physical health, as well.
While still a work in progress, with just three replies to his blog post, Wilson has received plenty of support from his former teammates, community and church members and his family.
“I feel like now is the time, especially now with everything going on,” Wilson said. “Now is the time to share some of my life experiences and spirituality to try to help encourage people that are struggling. Me sharing my story allows me to release all the stuff that I’ve been thinking about. And also help other people. So it’s helping me and also helping other people.
“Sometimes you just have to trust in God and let him handle everything. You can’t really worry about what everyone else is going to say. If you believe in your heart that this is what you want to do then just go for it. Sometimes you just have to take a shot.”