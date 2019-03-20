Michael Stewart will be the next football coach at Bakersfield High, according to athletic director Jeff Scott.
Stewart, 53, becomes the ninth head football coach in BHS history. He will be formally introduced at the school on Thursday at noon.
Stewart replaces Paul Golla, who left the program in January to take over as head coach at Garces.
Under Golla, BHS won five Central Section Division I titles since 2005 and a CIF State Division I championship in 2013.
This is Stewart's first head coaching position after spending time as an assistant coach at Ventura College and at Mission Hills-Alemany High School.
Stewart was a standout defensive end for BHS in the 1980s before starring at Fresno State. He becomes the fourth former Driller player to coach at his alma mater.
"I am happy for him," Golla said. "He is a Driller Hall of Famer."
Stewart was selected in the eighth round of the 1987 NFL Draft and spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a defensive back with the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins.
He started 108 games in his pro career, accumulating 602 tackles, 11 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. The 1994 season saw Stewart start 16 games at safety for the Dolphins, recording 97 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery. The following year he was a 16 game starter for Miami once again.
He played seven seasons in Los Angeles, starting 10-plus games five of those years.
(2) comments
You say Stewart will be introduced tomorrow at BHS at noon. Will that be open to the public?
Congratulations to Coach Stewart and the Drillers. The future of Kern County football is bright!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.