True freshman Cameron Williams wasted little time getting acclimated to the college game.
The former Bakersfield High standout is listed atop the University of Washington depth chart at defensive back entering Week 1 of the college football season.
It's quite the accomplishment for a player who, at this time last year, was getting ready to start his senior season of high school at BHS.
Washington is an elite Pac 12 program, ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll. The Huskies open their season Saturday against Eastern Washington University.
“We’ve been extremely excited about Cam Williams since spring ball, just in terms of his attention to detail and picking things up,” said Washington head coach Chris Petersen, according to the university's sports information department. “That hasn’t changed.”
Williams was an exceptional player at BHS, a three-year starter in the defensive backfield who was rarely targeted in pass defense. On offense, he started at quarterback last season, throwing for 1,221 yards and 12 touchdowns while running for another 534 yards and four scores.
He helped lead the Drillers to a 9-4 record last season and the Central Section Division I semifinals, where the team lost a 46-34 shootout to undefeated Fresno-Central.
Williams showed his moxie in that contest, particularly at QB. He threw for 153 yards and rushed for another 83 and a TD. All the while, he consistently made plays with his legs while airing the ball out on the run.
“He had a great season and, towards the end of the year, he just took control," former BHS head coach Paul Golla said after that contest. "Very proud of Cam.”
Williams joins a long list of Bakersfield High players to have joined the college ranks, the most recent notable being Asante Rufus who — similar to Williams — starred at quarterback and defensive back for the Drillers before having a standout college career at safety for the University of Nevada.
