Jeff Crosby had no idea just how much his second-quarter gamble would eventually pay off.
Having recently been moved from offensive quality control analyst to special teams coordinator, Crosby was trying to give his Southern Mississippi team a spark as it faced a 21-10 second-quarter deficit against Washington in the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Facing a fourth-and-five from his own 25, Crosby dialed up a fake punt that was executed to perfection. Punter Tyler Sarrazin took two steps, pulled the ball up and lofted a pass with Curtis Mikell, who broke wide open from across the formation for a 22-yard conversion that set up a touchdown.
And though the day ended with a 44-31 Golden Eagle loss, that one play was enough for Crosby to catch the attention of one of his coaching heroes, and put his career on the fast track.
Crosby always seemed destined to go into coaching. Growing up in Bakersfield, young Jeff was a frequent practice presence at East High, where his father Jeff Sr. coached football and baseball from 1981-96.
He even got to take on certain gameday responsibilities, though the elder Crosby says his son's special teams acumen wasn't always so sharp.
"I remember we had a (freshman-sophomore) game at West and we scored a touchdown. He had the PAT pad in the pocket of his shorts and he couldn't get it out in time for the PAT so we had to go to two," Jeff Sr. said with a laugh. "It's something we always talk about."
Such mistakes wouldn't define Jeff Jr. for long.
After playing quarterback at both Centennial High School and Bakersfield College, a torn labrum in his right shoulder while at Cal Lutheran ended his playing career.
Back home in Bakersfield, he cut his teeth in coaching in 2010 as Garces Memorial's freshman team offensive coordinator. He eventually got into the junior college ranks, holding multiple offensive assistant positions at Bakersfield College from 2012-14.
As he got older, Crosby's ambitions grew. Wanting to take a step up in the coaching ladder, he hatched an exhaustive, full-court press of a plan in the spring of 2015, hoping to land a Division I gig.
"I literally got online and I emailed every power-five and every group-of-five head coach and sent them my resume and told them who I was," Crosby said. "I was 30 years old and I kept telling myself 'I want to do this now.' I was set on getting a Division I job."
The response was minimal. Of the over 100 coaches he reached out to, only 13 replied and most of them had nothing to offer.
But he found a lifeline at Southern Miss, where head coach Todd Monken was impressed with what he saw and asked to set up an interview the following day, a Wednesday.
"We talked for two hours and at the end of it, he asked if I could get there by Monday," said Crosby, who "immediately started packing up my truck" and made the nearly 2,000-mile trek to Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Having gone just 4-32 over the previous three seasons, Crosby served as an offensive analyst for a Golden Eagle team that averaged nearly 40 points a game en route to a nine-win season and a Conference USA West Division title.
After staff changes resulted in more responsibilities during the Heart of Dallas Bowl, Crosby's gutsy special teams call not only produced points, its design impressed the head coach on the opposing sideline, Washington's Chris Petersen.
The Crosbys had been fans of Petersen for years. Jeff's brother Ryan lives in Idaho and family visits to see him often involved trips to Boise State, where Petersen went 92-12 as the Broncos' coach from 2006-13.
At the end of the 2016 season, Petersen, who'd just led the Huskies to an appearance to the College Football Playoff in his third season with the program, needed to fill a vacant special teams quality control analyst position. More than a year after it happened, he still remembered the play that burned his special teams unit in the Heart of Dallas Bowl and elected to reach out to its architect.
"He was always a guy I modeled myself after," Crosby said of Petersen, who stepped down as Washington's coach after the 2019 season. "When he called and offered me a job, it was pretty special."
Things have continued to be special, as the job has taken Crosby to some of the biggest stages in the sport. Washington played in the Fiesta Bowl after his first season, then earned an invite to the Rose Bowl his second.
When new coach Jimmy Lake stepped in for Petersen this year, he elected to bring Crosby back for a fourth season.
Initially hired to help develop game plans and scouting reports, his role has expanded in recent years. Crosby is now active in the recruitment of specialists and has worked closely with players like kicker Peyton Henry, a preseason finalist for the Lou Groza Award given to the country's top kicker.
"(Before) I had more of a backseat role," Crosby said. "It's been fun to be engaged with those kids and try to make a difference."
As has been the case with programs throughout the country, the 2020 season has brought unique challenges to UW.
When a Nov. 27 game against Washington State was canceled, Washington spent the week frantically searching for a new opponent, with coaches putting together separate game plans for potential games against San Diego State, BYU and Army before securing a matchup with Utah, where Washington came back from 21-0 down to win 24-21 and improve to 3-0.
And though a 31-26 loss to Stanford on Saturday ended their undefeated streak, the Huskies can still win an outright Pac-12 North title with a win at Oregon next Saturday.
Crosby admits things have been very stressful this season, with the hectic schedule creating numerous 18-hour days at the team facility. And while he wouldn't mind a little more rest, he says he has little to complain about.
"When I was a little kid, I dreamed about coaching in the Pac-12," he said. "I never in a million years thought I'd end up at the University of Washington. Things are tough this year but I wouldn't change a thing."