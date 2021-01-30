When asked how big the jump from high school to Division-I wrestling is, Josiah Hill's description extends to the far ends of the English language.
"Is ginormous a real word?" asked Hill, using a word that is informally defined by Merriam-Webster. "It’s a very big leap from high school to college. Especially being probably the biggest heavyweight in California, probably one of the strongest to now I’m at the bottom and I have to fight up again."
Though there have been some struggles for Hill, a former state champion at Bakersfield High, he believes he's on the cusp of figuring things out as he approaches the end of his freshman season at Arkansas-Little Rock.
Competing for time against three other heavyweights, Hill enters the Little Rock Quad Tournament on Sunday with a record of 4-3, and even earned a nice win in a surprise homecoming last Sunday.
With the Trojans already competing in an invitational at Cal Poly on Jan. 24, Hill got to make a last-minute return to Bakersfield later in the day. Just six days earlier, Cal State Bakersfield announced it would open its season with a pair of duals on Jan. 24, the second coming against Little Rock that evening.
Though less than a year removed from the last time he competed in his hometown, the difference between the 2020 CIF State Tournament and Sunday's dual at CSUB were, well, ginormous.
After pinning Gilroy's Nicholas Villarreal 2:38 into the second period last February, Hill got a rousing ovation from a hometown crowd in a packed Mechanics Bank Arena, rising from the mat a state champion.
The atmosphere was much different at CSUB last Sunday. Not only were there no fans allowed at the dual, Hill's match with Jarrod Snyder, himself a Frontier graduate, didn't even count toward the final score of the dual, which the Trojans won 24-21.
But in the end, Hill still got the desired result, executing a two-point maneuver late in the third period for a 4-2 win.
Hill says he's made a concerted effort to improve his patience during his freshman year, and believes that was a key reason for his win last Sunday. On the defensive for much of the match, he says he forced Snyder into a bad shot that allowed him to execute the decisive move, providing a win that, while satisfying, was also very weird.
"It affected me a little bit ... knowing I didn't have any family in the stands and not hearing as many people as when I won (state)," he said. "The adrenaline wasn't rushing as much. It was very, very different."
Luckily, the day did provide at least a small opportunity to reconnect with family members. After the match, Hill spent roughly a half-hour speaking and eating with sisters Tiffany and Alicia Wiley, who'd prepared him a meal of stuffed bell peppers that marked a considerable upgrade from the college freshman diet.
"I'd say on a scale of 10, my college diet is about a six, and that was a 10," he said.
Though excited for his future, Hill admits he doesn't yet know what it will consist of. Still needing to make big strides, he says he's too early in his development to make any definitive predictions as to how his career will play out.
"Realistically, I have no clue," he said. "Everyday I'm in the room, I'm reminded that I'm still only 18 and these guys are a lot older. I have a lot of work left to do."