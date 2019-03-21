BHS football coaching history

Since 1902, Bakersfield High (formerly known as Kern High School) has had eight head football coaches. Michael Stewart became the ninth on Thursday.

Here's a look at his predecessors:

1902-07 - Faytte Birtch (11-5-3 career record)

1908-1945 - Dwight “Goldie” Griffith (207-50-27)

1946-1952 - Homer Beatty (47-17-1)

1953-1985 - Paul Briggs (209-99-12)

1986-1995 - Pat Preston (129-20-1)

1997-2001 - Tim Harnett (52-12)

2002-04 - Jason Oliver (16-17)

2005-2018 - Paul Golla (134-44)

*BHS won seven state championships between 1916-1927 under Griffith and one under Golla in 2013. The eight state championships still stand as the most in California history.

*BHS has won 38 Central Section championships. That total is also a state record with the last coming in 2016.

*Historical references attributed to BHS football historians.