There's no denying the knowledge and passion Michael Stewart has for Bakersfield High football.
After starring as a player in the early 1980s for BHS before playing 10 years in the NFL, Stewart is back on campus.
During a formal introduction at the school on Thursday afternoon, Stewart was named the ninth football coach in program history. He replaces Paul Golla, who stepped down in January to take over at Garces.
“It’s monumental. It’s something that is still sinking in,” Stewart said. “To know all of the coaches that came before. We are going to do our part to continue that tradition and make it something that people respect and love.”
Stewart, a father of six children ranging from 13 to 33 years old, is leaving his position as assistant head coach at Mission Hills-Alemany to take over at his alma mater.
Dozens of current BHS players and a handful of those that played with Stewart under Paul Briggs were in attendance at Thursday's press conference.
Tradition is key moving forward, it seems, for the first-time head coach.
“The great thing is, being a player here, there is always a high expectation of excellency and winning and all of those good things,” Stewart said. “It’s just part of the job, if you will. We are excited to meet the challenge.”
Stewart becomes just the fourth former Drillers player to coach at BHS and the first since Jason Oliver led the way from 2002-04.
In other words, the program's history is nothing new to Stewart.
“Having been on that field, walked this campus, it gives you a unique experience,” he said.
Once news spread of Stewart's hiring, Driller faithful and friends began flooding his phone with calls and text messages congratulating him.
“It’s been overwhelming,” Stewart said. “I’ve had people that I’ve gone to school with check in. Family from across the nation checked in. Former coaches checked … Just from people here in town, they go, ‘Mike, man. You’re back.’ Hopefully I was never gone, so to speak.”
After starring at Fresno State, Stewart was selected in the eighth round of the 1987 NFL Draft and spent 10 seasons as a defensive back with the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins.
He started 108 games in his pro career, accumulating 602 tackles, 11 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. He played seven seasons in Los Angeles, starting 10-plus games five of those years.
After Stewart’s professional playing career ended in 1996, he held a variety of jobs including as a financial advisor, a life coach and camp director before getting back into the coaching ranks as an assistant at Ventura College, where he spent two years as the secondary coach for the Pirates.
Ben Sherley, who will take over for David Reese as BHS principal on July 1, felt that Stewart was a perfect fit for the football program.
“We didn’t necessarily have check boxes, but if we did, he would have checked all of them off,” Sherley said. “The icing on the cake was his football experience. First and foremost, his character is above and beyond.”
That high character was on display Thursday. Stewart acknowledged Golla for the time he spent at BHS, while flashing a little humor along the way.
“I want to give a shoutout to the former coach before me, coach Golla,” Stewart said. “We talked about it with some of the coaches earlier that this is not taking something over, it’s taking a baton and we are now going to run the distance we are given .... Wish him the best over there at Garces, but just know that we are coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.