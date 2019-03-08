The Foothill Trojans boys basketball team is the 2019 state champion.
The Trojans, led by Jaden Phillips (25 points) and Elijah Seales (22 points), beat Mt. Shasta 78-66 in the CIF State Basketball Division V State Championship. The state finals are being played Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
This is the second state title in Foothill basketball history and just the third boys basketball title to ever come out of Kern County. The Trojans won state gold in 1988 and East High took home a state championship in 1994.
The Trojans tore through the state playoff bracket and Friday didn't see that trend changing much if at all. Foothill led 20-18 after the first quarter, extended the lead to 38-33 at halftime and took control in the second half.
This story will be updated momentarily.
