Richard Johnson is finally ready to see his son, Francis, wearing a different uniform.
A father of seven, Richard spent four years as a distance runner while attending Foothill High School, and always hoped his children would follow suit.
While it took a long time for that goal to be achieved, Richard's youngest child Francis Johnson proved worth the wait, as he not only followed in his father's footsteps, he accelerated past them.
"He broke all my records," Richard said of Francis, a 2020 Foothill graduate. "All my other kids went to different high schools and I always wanted one to run and go to my Alma Mater. It was an honor and I was proud of him."
Pride was seen on the faces of the entire Johnson family on July 4, when they held a gathering at their home to watch Francis officially extend his running career by signing a national letter of intent to run both cross country and track at Fresno Pacific.
It was a day Francis had been prepping for since age 10, when his father took him to compete in a one-mile fun at the Bakersfield Track Club.
"(I) ended up getting first in like, 5:36, which is pretty impressive for that age," Francis said. "And after that win, I felt really confident and I really wanted to continue to pursue running. And it took off from there.”
That success carried over into a record-setting run in high school. Francis leaves as a Foothill record holder in the 2 mile (10:28.5) and 2.94 mile (15:40.9) in cross country, as well as the 1 mile (4:48.24) and 4x800 relay (8:43.14) in track.
After establishing himself as a leader on his high school team, Francis will step into a new role at Fresno Pacific. Not only does the Sunbird cross country team return 10 runners from a year ago, it will also bring in a large, 10-man freshman class.
Facing a stiff challenge right out of the gate, Francis says he isn't intimidated to face such a high volume of competition.
"At Foothill, I was always the lead man. I like the responsibility and I like the leadership I had, but I also want to look up to someone," he said. "Whenever I see someone better than me, I want to become better than they are. I thrive on competition."
He hopes that competition leads to great success, both in college and beyond.
"I know I'm going to a (Division II) university, but I want to make it even bigger than that," Francis said. "Maybe I can start a running team, maybe even qualify for the Olympics (after college). I really want to make a name for a small guy from Bakersfield."
He'll first try to make a name for himself as a college freshman, though it's unclear when he'll get an opportunity to do so. Currently, he's scheduled to move to campus on Aug. 15, though the coronavirus pandemic has put that, and the entire cross country season, in doubt.
But after spending the last few months running an average of 60 miles per week, Francis' sights are firmly set on being being in peak condition whenever he returns to competition.
"When that gun goes off on that first college race, that'll be a huge day," he said.
