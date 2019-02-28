The Foothill Trojans boys soccer team's magical season came to an end following a sudden-death overtime goal from Fullerton-Troy.
The No. 3-seeded Warriors, who move on to Saturday’s CIF Southern Section Division IV title game, scored with about a minute remaining in OT, according to Foothill coach Ty Rose.
No. 2 Foothill closes the year with a 22-2-6 overall record, a Southeast Yosemite League championship and a Central Section Division IV title.
“All good things must come to an end,” Rose said.
“Hopefully it’s something we’re thankful for, we celebrate and ultimately something that makes us all better.”
