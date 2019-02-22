A magical night of soccer saw Foothill’s magical season continue to roll on.
The Trojans, seeded No. 1 in the CIF Central Section Boys Soccer Championship bracket, got a sudden-death overtime goal to beat fellow-Bakersfield and Southeast Yosemite League rival Mira Monte 2-1 for the Division IV title.
The game-winning goal was deflected home by Jose Medina. It came off a shot from about 25 yards out off the foot of Jorge Cruz.
“It was unexpected,” Medina said. “I stuck out my leg, pretty much, and hoped for the best. It went in, surprisingly.”
“Heart over hype this year was our motto,” said Foothill head coach Ty Rose. “No one was hyping us up after the season we had last year. We knew it would be our heart that would put us over the top. Pure heart.”
It’s the first Central Section boys soccer title in Foothill history and it was worth the wait. The contest was an instant classic, a highly-competitive matchup in front of a large and raucous crowd.
Foothill (21-1-6) has had nothing short of a remarkable season, while No. 10 Mira Monte (13-10-2) was an underrated, solid program coming off a Central Section championship of its own a year ago.
The Trojans had plenty of scoring opportunities right off the bat (a rough estimate had Foothill with about eight chances on the doorstep in the first half) but couldn’t cash in.
That allowed Mira Monte to settle down and the Lions went ahead 1-0 early in the second half, when Kristobal Vizarra hooked in a corner kick that was too high for Foothill goalkeeper Sergio Davila to snag.
The Trojans didn’t back down, however, and answered the call moments later. Mira Monte goalkeeper Jose Saavedra made an aggressive play on the ball, which wound up on the foot of Cruz who banged it into the open net.
That play aside, Saavedra was outstanding for the duration of the contest, making a number of nearly impossible saves look routine and single handedly keeping the Lions within striking distance.
“He was the player of the game for sure,” said Mira Monte head coach Ben Warren. “That game could have been won by Foothill in regulation if our keeper doesn’t have an amazing night. He’s been that way for three years….Game in, game out for three years.”
“The goalie was good. Respect to the goalie,” Medina said. “He’s one of the best.”
The game went through two scoreless 10 minute overtime periods before the Trojans found the back of the net on the game winner.
