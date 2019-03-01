No basketball team from Kern County has played in a CIF Southern California regional championship since the Ridgeview girls did so in 2013.
That six-year drought could come to a halt with two locals in the SoCal semifinals on Saturday.
And to make it even more enticing, both are at home Saturday night.
The McFarland girls basketball team hosts San Diego-Serra in the SoCal Division III semifinals and the Foothill boys look to sell out their gym for a third consecutive game as the Trojans play Oxnard-Santa Clara in the D-V semis.
If these two locals are victorious, another home game is coming — both are No. 1 seeds — in the SoCal finals on Tuesday. In turn, the state championships for both are looming March 8 at Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.
CIF Southern California Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals
No. 4 Oxnard-Santa Clara (29-6) at No. 1 Foothill (21-11), 6 p.m.
How they got there: Santa Clara won the Southern Section Division 5AA title in a 68-52 win over Newport Beach-Sage Hill and then beat Sage Hill again on Thursday, 54-43, in the quarterfinals to advance. Foothill, winners of 10 consecutive games, beat Arleta at home on Thursday in the quarterfinals, 79-60.
Key contributors
Santa Clara: Christian Oliver, junior - The 6-foot-10 forward averages 13.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while Chris Mack and Nick Abbott both average double-digit points.
Foothill: Edward Turner, senior - Already with three triple-doubles this season, Turner is averaging 18 points, 9.7 rebounds and and 5 blocks per game. Sophomore Jaden Philips (15.9) and seniors Elijah Seales (11.7) and Cesar Valdez (10.0) average double digit scoring while senior Warren Stingley is averaging 8 points and 11 rebounds.
Outlook: Both are long and athletic with Turner (6-8), Stingley (6-6) and Seales (6-4) leading the way for the Trojans while Oliver (6-10) and Abbott (6-7) are inside threats for the Saints. If Foothill’s perimeter play can take care of the ball and find open looks for the bigs, Foothill could get that one last home game of the season in Tuesday’s SoCal finals.
CIF Southern California Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals
No. 5 San Diego-Serra (16-10) at No. 1 McFarland (29-5), 6 p.m.
How they got there: Serra lost to Carlsbad-La Costa Canyon, 70-52, in the San Diego Section D-I semifinals. They then beat No. 4 Cathedral City, 47-43, in the opening round of the SoCal playoffs and knocked off Pomona-Diamond Ranch, 61-57, in the quarterfinals on Thursday. McFarland, the D-IV section runner-ups, beat Oxnard (68-56) and Sun Valley-Village Christian (65-56) in the opening rounds of the state playoffs.
Key contributors
Serra: Angelica McBride, sophomore - A sharp-shooter, McBride scored 20 points for the Conquistadors on Thursday. Serra is a young team with its top-four leading scorers all freshmen or sophomores.
McFarland: Neli Diaz, senior - A four-year starter for the Cougars, Diaz has been the leading scorer this season at 18.1 points per game. She's flanked by two other 1,000-point career scorers in Kathy Rodriguez (who had 20 points and 21 rebounds on Thursday) and Julie Hernandez.
Outlook: The big-three for McFarland have led the Cougars to a 104-24 record over the last four seasons, including 29 each of the last two. That experience is going to be key, much like how the Cougars were clutch down the stretch in the quarterfinals on Thursday against Village Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.