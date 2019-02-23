Foothill boys basketball standout forward Edward “Squid” Turner walked to the other side of the court by himself. He bent over, pulling his jersey over his face to both hide the tears and wipe them away.
But then several people in the stands got his attention. “Hey Squid,” they yelled. “Valley champs.”
Turner smiled, nodded, looked into the stadium rafters and had to cover his face again.
Third-seeded Foothill (19-11) beat No. 1 Bakersfield Christian (22-7), 56-50, for the program’s first Central Section title since 2000. Turner pumped his right arm as teammate Elijah Seales knocked down a final free throw with a couple seconds left to make the result a certainty.
“We finally did it,” said Turner, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the Division IV championship game. “It’s a dream come true. Four years of hard work. Even before that, I was dreaming of winning the Valley. Finally doing something at Foothill, bringing them back. We started from the bottom. Now we’re here at the top.”
Before fourth-year head coach Wes Davis took over the program, Foothill had at least 11 straight losing seasons. That included an 0-23 year in 2013-14. The Trojans went 8-18 in Davis’ first year before turning into a winning team.
“I think the history has been shown where Foothill was when we started there,” Davis said. “We just had a great group of kids that came in. It’s unexplainable. Just excitement for these kids.”
BCHS promised after losing to Kerman in the Division IV title game last season that it would be back. The Eagles did make it back to the championship but suffered another heartbreaking six-point defeat. They were trying for their first title since 2009.
Lendl Henderson Jr. and Kadar Waller led the Eagles with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Henderson also had 10 rebounds.
“It hurts,” Henderson said. “… Just a sad feeling.”
When Foothill started the second half on a 9-0 run, the Trojans turned a one-point halftime deficit into an eight-point lead. Foothill’s Cesar Valdez put the exclamation point on the spurt with a 3-pointer. He had eight points in the contest.
BCHS cut the lead to three points three times before the final buzzer. Eagles sophomore guard Seth Marantos nailed a 3-pointer to make it 44-41. The Trojans, though, corralled loose balls and turned them into baskets to keep the Eagles from coming back.
“We got out-hustled,” Waller said. “They got all the 50-50 balls.”
Both teams felt like the Trojans controlled the rebounding aspect of the game, even though BCHS actually totaled 41 rebounds to Foothill’s 40.
Waller and Turner, two of the top players in the area, both did most of their scoring early in the game. Waller had five points in the second half and Turner had four. Seales came up big for Foothill in the fourth quarter, scoring six points and making four of his five free throw attempts.
During a bus ride recently, Davis and his coaches had a deep talk. They looked back at Foothill’s double-overtime, semifinal loss to Kerman one season ago.
“We just weren’t ready for that moment yet,” Davis said. “We hadn’t been there. Failure means the first attempt at trying to do something great. That’s all it means. We failed the first time and we came back.”
Now that the Trojans have done something great, what can they do in the state playoffs?
“I’ll get back to you tomorrow on that,” Davis said. “Today, we’re gonna enjoy it.”
No. 3 Foothill 56, No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 50
FHS (19-11): Valdez 8, Seales 12, Stingley 8 (10 rebs), Phillips 9, Turner 14 (12 rebs), Davis 5.
BCHS (22-7): Henderson 17 (10 rebs), Waller 16, Marantos 9 (10 rebs), Taylor 2, Yurosek 6 (10 rebs).
