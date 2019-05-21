The last five days were a whirlwind for Foothill’s first-year baseball coach Chris Wedel.
First, the Central Section Division VI championships was rescheduled from its original date and time of last Saturday at Fresno State at 4:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at No. 1 Bishop.
Worried on Friday about travel and availability of a bus for the team to travel five hours up U.S. Route 395 a day later, the Foothill administration and Central Section commissioner Jim Crichlow made the agreement to move the game to 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Bishop.
All parties seemed on board until it was revealed Monday that Foothill would not be able to allow left handed pitcher Ceasar Delgado on the mound despite six days rest.
Since the game, despite never starting on Saturday, was considered a suspended game, Delgado’s pitch count limit on Saturday held over until Tuesday’s game and his 98 pitches in the semifinals over Strathmore did not allow him to pitch.
Bishop beat Foothill 26-2 on Tuesday for the D-VI title after the Broncos scored nine earned runs in the first inning.
“We felt that with (Delgado) on the bump, we could hang with anyone,” Wedel said. “Hats off to Bishop, they swung the bat well today.”
The day got even worse for the Trojans after traffic was stopped on the 395 because of high winds. As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the school bus was in Lone Pine awaiting the highway to be re-opened.
“We’ve had a rollercoaster of emotions this week,” Wedel said. “We were ready to go.”
The title game appearance was the first in program history and Wedel said there was “a lot more positive than negative” this season for Foothill.
“The boys accomplished a lot this year,” Wedel said of the team that won just one game in 2018. “Today was emotional, but the boys stepped up to the challenge like they did all year.”
