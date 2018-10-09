Cal State Bakersfield men’s soccer coach Richie Grant has been trying over the last five seasons to change the culture of the program into one of more belief and self-confidence. There have been strides along the way and Friday’s historic win was a large step in the right direction.
In front of a record-setting crowd of 2,298, the Roadrunners took down nationally-ranked No. 7 Air Force, 1-0. Air Force was the highest-ranked team CSUB has beaten in the program’s Division I history and the Roadrunners’ first win over a ranked opponent since 2012.
The win put to rest any doubts brought on by CSUB’s six-game losing streak and reaffirmed a belief among the coaches and players that they can beat anyone in the conference — and nationally.
“It’s a great win for the program. It shows where we should be,” goalie Rodrigo Sarmiento said.
“We’re not just gonna be walked over,” added forward Ryan Goldsmith.
The stage for a big game was set long before Air Force was ranked No. 7, the Falcons won 10 straight games or the season even started. CSUB knew it was going to focus promotions around its first ever soccer “Education Day,” when local elementary and middle school children come to a midweek day game. The Roadrunners wanted to do it on a Friday and the Air Force game happened to fit.
Even in the preseason, Grant spoke to his players about the “big game coming.”
As Air Force climbed up the rankings and reeled off wins, the intrigue only built.
“This game was getting tasty in our own minds,” Grant said.
Meanwhile, the Roadrunners beat Pacific in their second game of the year but ended non-conference play with only one win over a D-I school and five straight losses. In the final pre-conference matchup, starting goalie and 2017 All-WAC honoree Detre Bell broke his right arm.
But things started to turn around with the insertion of Sarmiento, who transferred from Oregon State, into the lineup. The Roadrunners beat Grand Canyon, 2-0, despite playing a man down for about 30 minutes and then tied UNLV, 0-0.
Then Air Force came to town. CSUB wanted to pressure the Falcons early and get a quick goal. It missed out on two prime chances before Goldsmith scored with a shot off the left post. He started celebrating almost as soon as he kicked it, Goldsmith said. The score, made possible by a pass from senior midfielder Jacob Alatorre, put CSUB up 1-0 on Air Force in the 17th minute. Sarmiento and the Roadrunners’ defense held on to put up their third shutout in a row.
“It was conference championship stuff,” Grant said. “It was that type of game. We emptied the tank on Friday. We left everything on the field. We came off with the right result, the right crowd, the right performance. For me, it felt it kind of gave credibility to the program that it’s in us that we can win these games.”
The only disappointment came when CSUB lost 2-1 to Utah Valley two days later in a game when it had a 1-0 lead. The Roadrunners shouldn’t have given up one of the scores, Sarmiento said.
And that’s the next step for CSUB — stringing results like the one against Air Force together for a season-defining winning streak.
“We know we can do it,” Grant said. “Now, can you consistently do it? As pleased as I am for our program, it’s an isolated occasion. And to be good, you have to find a way to win on the Sunday.”
