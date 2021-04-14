Five from Garces sign college NLIs

Five Garces Memorial High School student athletes from five different sports signed national letters of intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level on Wednesday.
Reaching the Division-I level was Isabella Garcia, who signed to play water polo at Santa Clara University. Garcia committed to the Broncos back in December.
The boys water polo team also had a signee in Austin Galanski, who committed to the University of Redlands. Elsewhere, girls golfer Julianna Escobedo signed with Wellesley College, wrestler DeAndre Beldo to Gannon University and boys soccer player Brady Highfill to Westmont College.