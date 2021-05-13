Finals set for boys, girls SWYL tennis tournaments Friday

Liberty and Centennial dominated the first day of the SWYL boys tennis tournament on Thursday, with the Patriots, Stockdale and Garces holding serve in the girls tournament.
The semifinals of the boys singles tournament will be an all Patriot and Golden Hawk affair. Top seed Sage Nguyen cruised to the semifinals with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Michael Garcia of Garces, while his Patriot teammate Thomas Lehman, the sixth seed, advanced with a 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 win over third-seeded Sunny Choi of Stockdale.
Lehman will face Centennial's Brett Yackovich in the semifinals Friday after Yackovich earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Noah Kruger of Stockdale. Yackovich, a junior, was the SWYL singles runner-up during his freshman season in 2019.
Awaiting Nguyen in the finals is Centennial's CJ Gimena, who had a dominant win of his own by defeating Raffi Bouldoukian of Garces 6-0, 6-1 Thursday.
In doubles, the Patriots' top-seeded team of Heman Wahi and Bradley Campoy will face off with Stockdale's Avya Shukla and Sanat Sharma. On the other side of the bracket, Derek Klopstein and Max Geissel of Centennial will take on Patrick Blaine and Nico Fanucchi of Garces.
Semifinals are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. with the finals beginning at 11 a.m. at Bakersfield High School on Friday.
On the girls end, the Patriots got two players through to the singles semifinals, as both worked through challenges to get there.
Top seed Brooke Erickson dropped the first set of her match with No. 7 Vandita Gorla of Stockdale 6-3, but rallied to win the next two 6-0, 6-1. Third seed Kiana Lua also needed three sets to advance, but survived for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win against Frontier's Jordan Losa.
In Friday's semifinal, Erickson will face Kelsey Abraham of Garces, who won a pair of 6-0, 6-0 matches Thursday. Awaiting Lua will be Stockdale's Lauren Li, who earned a 6-1, 6-1 win against Garces' Emily Etchinson.
Stockdale is guaranteed a spot in the doubles final, as one semifinal match will put the Mustang team of Kierstin Anderson and Rita Aziz up against teammates Jasmine Flores and Gabi Guijarro.
The winner will face either Kylee Limpias and Jocelyn Sala of Garces or Hayden Mauldin and Monika McKenna of Bakersfield High, who will meet in the other semifinal.
The girls tournament begins at 8 a.m. Friday morning, with championship rounds scheduled for 10 a.m. at Stockdale.