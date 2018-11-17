A look back

Seven teams played in Central Section semifinals on Friday. Here's how they fared:

Division I

No. 1 Fresno-Central 46, No. 4 Bakersfield High 34: A high-octane — and close — game throughout saw the Grizzlies score three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

No. 3 Liberty 24, No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan 23: Buchanan missed a two-point conversion in the second quarter. Liberty's Brayden Blevins nailed a 26-yard field goal as time expired for the one-point win.

Division II

No. 3 Santa Maria-Righetti 21, No. 7 Stockdale 0: Mustangs shutout on the road, held to just 71 yards rushing. Surprise season comes to a close.

Division III

No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 28, No. 3 Kingsburg 7: There were plenty of penalty flags, but the Eagles still found their way to a seventh straight win. Their prize is a red-hot San Joaquin Memorial program in the section title game.

Division IV

No. 4 Visalia-Golden West 26, No. 8 Wasco 7: The Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Then Golden West scored 26 second-quarter points to pull away.

Division V

No. 1 Shafter 60, No. 5 Woodlake 32: Business as usual for undefeated Shafter, which continued to roll behind star quarterback Alex Aguilar. They'll face SSL rival Kennedy for the section title.

No. 3 Kennedy 73, No. 2 Caruthers 19: If anything, Kennedy should have been the No. 2 seed in this one. Despite having to travel, they blow out Caruthers behind 595 yards rushing on the ground.