They starred on the high school football fields in Bakersfield and now compete on the Division I college level.
The following former local standouts will look to make an impact for their new teams, with the college football postseason officially kicking off Saturday. Look out for them in the coming days and weeks:
Dec. 15
Utah State vs. North Texas
New Mexico Bowl Presented by Progressive
Jordan Love, quarterback, Utah State: He's a clear headliner. The former quarterback at Liberty — who rose through the ranks under head coach Bryan Nixon — has done a marvelous job at Utah State, leading the program to back-to-back bowl games as a redshirt sophomore. Simply put, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Love has had a breakout year as one of the top quarterbacks in the Mountain West Conference — averaging 267 passing yards per game and throwing 28 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He's also rushed for 127 yards and scored six TDs on the ground for the 10-2 Aggies.
TV: 11 a.m. on ESPN
Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
Chris Coleman, wide receiver, Fresno State: Coleman is a redshirt freshman and plays in a fine football program — the Bulldogs went 11-2 this year and won the Mountain West Conference championship. Regardless, the Garces graduate got some playing time early this year, making four grabs for 40 yards during a midseason stretch for the Bulldogs. A solid player with a good skill set, he could very well be a big part of the program’s future.
TV: 12:30 p.m., ABC
Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
Ty Eddington, Eastern Michigan, defensive lineman: This East High graduate transferred to Eastern Michigan after two years at Bakersfield College. He appears to have carved out a niche — no small accomplishment for a junior college transfer. A backup defensive lineman, Eddington has recorded tackles in six of 10 games, to go along with a half-sack. He had a season-high eight tackles in an Oct. 27 game against Army. More importantly, Eddington followed his passion, cracked a Division I roster and solidified his spot with a college football program far away from home. No small feat.
TV: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 28
Iowa State vs. Washington State
Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas
Lawrence White, defensive back, Iowa State: The sophomore out of Ridgeview High School starts at free safety for the Cyclones, and has recorded 48 tackles and a sack this season. White had some big games down the stretch — 10 tackles and a sack against Texas and a seven-tackle performance against Kansas State. This is the second straight year the Cyclones have gone to a bowl game and White could be in the middle of things in this one — Washington State, led by head coach Mike Leach, likes to wing the football around the field early and often.
Sheldon Croney Jr., running back, Iowa State: A backup running back, Croney essentially gets a couple carries a game for the Cyclones. Another Ridgeview graduate living in Ames — Croney was a big-name player in high school — he's carried the ball 21 times for 40 yards and has scored a touchdown in 2018. News flash: College football is hard. With that said, Croney continues to contribute on the Division I level, and could very well get the ball against the Cougars.
TV: 6 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 29
Nevada vs. Arkansas State
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
Asauni Rufus, defensive back, Nevada: Just a flat-out football player who would likely be a playmaker no matter where on the field he lined up. The former Bakersfield High standout suffered a rough injury last year — breaking his tibia and fibula in an ESPN game at Boise State. Rufus came back to play well this season, however, finishing fifth on the Wolf Pack with 59 tackles and also recording an interception, a sack and a forced fumble. Nevada bounced back also, rebounding from a 3-9 record last year to go 7-5 and qualify for a bowl game in 2018. Rufus, who ranks third all-time at Nevada with 334 career tackles, will make his 46th college start in this bowl game.
TV: 10:15 a.m., CBSSN
Dec. 31
Northwestern vs. Utah
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Derrick Vickers, wide receiver, Utah: This one comes with a caveat, but it’s not due to a lack of effort out of Vickers. He was a terrific player at Bakersfield High and Bakersfield College, although didn’t join Utah last year after getting a scholarship offer from the program. He did make his way to Salt Lake City this season, however, and appeared in four games as a senior (Vickers hasn’t recorded a reception or carried the ball, although his perseverance alone should be recognized). He’s expected to suit up in the Utes’ bowl game, according to Utah Director of Communications Liz Abel. She added the program’s hopeful to get an additional year of eligibility for Vickers, so he can return to the team next year. Stay tuned.
TV: 4 p.m., FS1
