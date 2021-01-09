At 16 years old, Cameron Brown likely has plenty of other things on his mind than genealogy. But should he ever decide to examine his family tree, there would be little surprise if he discovered it was in the shape of a basketball.
The Independence High junior is the latest in a long line of local hoops stars that extends more than a few generations — and state lines. His great, great grandmother, Hudelia Jackson is rumoured to have dominated the hardwood, thanks in large part to her 6-foot-8 frame.
The list of more recent basketball standouts include Brown’s great grandfather Charles “Buddy” Johnson, who played basketball and football at Bakersfield High in the late 1950s and early '60s, and later at Bakersfield College. He inspired a family hashtag when he died in 2014, #BFB, "Ball For Buddy."
His grandfather, Bruce Clayton, was a point guard who helped lead South High to a Central Section title in 1981. Brown’s father, Devin, also played at South.
Things branch out from there, with countless aunts, uncles and cousins excelling in one sport or another. New Bakersfield College head football coach R. Todd Littlejohn is a distant cousin.
But nowhere is the success more noteworthy than in basketball. Perhaps most notably is former Los Angeles Clippers guard Tyrone “” Wallace, who starred at BHS and Cal before that. Another cousin is Chris Clayton, who helped lead East High to three straight section championships and the 1994 CIF state title before eventually playing at Texas A&M.
Cousins Ryan Carolina and Germaine Caldwell played basketball at BHS, Taylor Caldwell currently stars at Grand Canyon, while another cousin, Jayden McAlister, also plays at Independence.
“With the family just growing up, the first ball they’ve ever seen in their life is a basketball,” Bruce Clayton said. “Even from my boys when they were kids. And it’s the same thing with Cameron when he was younger. And watching my nephews Tyrin, Ryan, Germaine, my niece Taylor, all of them playing basketball, he had something to look at. Theoretically, he was going to all of the games. Just watching those guys really just influenced him.”
And in a positive way. Cameron Brown took a big step toward creating his own basketball legacy when he helped the Falcons win a section title last season as a sophomore. He had 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in Independence’s 60-45 victory over Visalia-Redwood in the Division II championship.
“He has a huge upside,” said Jesse Contreras, Brown’s trainer. “I really believe he can be the next one out of here, making it big, just because of how he allows the game to come to him. He doesn’t force anything offensively. He brings a lot of length defensively. The biggest thing when we first started working out was just learning how to use his length and his size.”
Brown also has the benefit of playing with and against his older, stronger, and often more talented family members. That often turns family gatherings into full-speed, half-court games, with the 6-foot-5 Brown getting firsthand lessons.
“They make sure that my head doesn’t get big,” said Brown, who averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game last season. “They always make sure I always stay humble and I appreciate them being my cousins. They make sure that I always keep my head on the right track because adversity is always going to hit. And that’s what I’ve learned from all of my older cousins. That’s one of the great advantages to being one of the younger ones because they experienced it first.”
His long list of workout partners, which often extends to friends of the family, has been particularly helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic. With stay-at-home orders and quarantines shutting down practices and games for the foreseeable future, Brown has been able to work on his game with private lessons with Contreras, and plenty of one-and-one battles with Wallace, Germaine Caldwell and former Driller standout guard Tim Billingsley.
“It’s great,” Brown said. “I get to learn so much from Tyrin and Taylor. Me and Tyrin train everyday together, and go at it, and I learn so much from him. It’s a great experience. And being one of the youngest ones. We mainly just work on our shots. Because we both have been able to finish since we were little, so we’ve just been working on our shots and being quicker on our feet, getting stronger and jumping higher.
“It’s a great advantage to be able to play against the best of the best in our town, and they’re older, and I’m just going to feed off of that and it’s going to be way easier when I play against players my own age.”
In addition to the competition on the family court, the group’s shooting prowess has extended to the Kern County Fairgrounds where the family takes home more than its fair share of prizes at the basketball shooting booth when the fair comes to town.
"When we go to the fairgrounds when the fair comes to town, believe or not we win everytime we go,” said Bruce Clayton, who added that the rims are obviously smaller than regulation. “That’s with Cameron and Jayden, Tyrin and Da’Zion. All of us, pretty much when we walk out of that place, we all have these big dolls. And everyone is like, ‘ok, there they are. They’re all walking out with teddy bears.’ So it’s fun.”
It’s one big basketball family, especially when basketball is concerned, where pre-COVID-19, it was typical to see an entire section of supporters packing the gym to watch Brown play. It’s been the same for years. If a family member is playing, they’re going.
“Him being local is great,” said Monique Johnson, Brown’s great aunt and mother to Germaine and Taylor Caldwell. “Honestly, I thought I might have to go adopt kids just so that we can keep that going here. Because the kids are getting older, they’re leaving. And I want to continue it. We need some little kids around just to continue (watching) basketball because this is our entertainment. This is what we do in our life. When they say ball is life, that’s us.
“With Cameron, when one person has a game, we all try to go to that game. We support each other, we’re there. Anything we can do. If they’re messing up somehow, we have to put our input into it.”
Brown’s grandmother Carol Clayton added, “The thing of it is too, is that it’s not just one, it’s all of us that’s attending the basketball games and watching them play."
The watching can also resemble coaching, with family members straying from the group at times to offer advice or encouragement.
“If you come into a game, sometimes others will sit over in the corner, sometimes in all four corners and they’re talking to him,” Bruce Clayton said. “Tim and Jesse in that corner, Germaine and Tyrin in the other corner, then you have us and my nephew Chris Clayton in the other corner. It’s hard to get away.”
While it might seem like a lot, or even too much at times, Cameron and his family members wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It was never really forced on me or anything,” Brown said. “My dad really introduced me to basketball because he was such a big basketball fan. I started playing when I was like five with my cousins. Really when I got to like third grade, I really started loving basketball. I started playing all the time. Playing at the park. That’s when I really fell in love with it.”
That love extended beyond the court, and at an early age.
“He just grew into it,” said Monique Johnson, who used to watch Cameron during summers. “He was always the one that was watching Sports Center. He knew like at four or five years old, he knew every basketball player. He was up at 6 o’clock in the morning watching Sports Center. That was Cameron.
"So it’s taken him a little while to start playing basketball like how the other kids were, but he’s watching it on TV. He’s there with his dad. And he studied it, just like how Tyrone was or just like Taylor was. I’m talking about day in, day out. From in the bedroom practicing with one of those Nerf balls, and his younger brother (11-year-old Christian) is right there with him, too. It’s like 24/7 basketball.”
One of Cameron’s fondest memories came when he got to hear Wallace’s name called as the last pick in the 2016 NBA Draft as the family gathered at his grandma Carol's house.
“It was a good experience watching him because that’s his dream, and that’s my dream,” Brown said. “And seeing that come true for him, that’s just more motivation for me.”
Brown says his motivation is as strong as ever, even though he understands playing his junior season may be unlikely due to continuing health concerns.
“My thoughts about playing have kind of gone out of the window right now,” Brown said. “I don’t know because like we got notified that we’re going to have a season one month and the next month COVID hits even more and everything gets shut down again. I mean we were supposed to start our season at the beginning of this month, and then they put it all the way back to March because we back on lockdown again. So I have no idea.
“At first I was really stressed because my thoughts were that I’m really going to pop out my junior year because I’ve been feeling better than ever. Plus we’re getting more games in for AAU and West Coast Elite, and I’m getting my name out, so it’s not as bad as it is for kids that aren’t playing AAU and stuff. But I’ve come to the realization that I’m not going to get the season back so I just have to work harder and get there for my senior year.”