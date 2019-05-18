FRESNO — When Matthew Miranda walked on campus at Highland in 2015, the baseball team had never won 20 games in a season, let alone sniffed a Central Section championship.
Miranda walked off the field at Bob Bennett Stadium at Fresno State on Saturday after helping to lead the Scots to four consecutive 20-win seasons and two section titles after Highland beat Atascadero 3-0 in the Division III championships.
“This means the world to me,” Miranda said. “Thank God we are able to leave a legacy. We had such an amazing few classes of talent that we were able to make this for Highland.”
After 46 years without a section title, Highland has now won two D-III titles in the past three seasons after beating Porterville in 2017.
“This was big,” Highland coach Mike Garza said. “It’s a wonderful experience. These kids, they are like my own. Every single one of them. I am with them five days a week. To send them out as champions as the great ballplayers they are, they are going to remember this for the rest of their lives.”
Garza told Miranda, who was able to start on Saturday after throwing 69 pitches in the semifinals, that he was going to go with junior Isiah Fajardo on the mound.
“He’s been a team player,” Garza said of Miranda. “He knew the game plan. Miranda asked me, ‘Hey coach, who’s going to get the bump (Saturday)?’ I told him we are sticking with our rotation and (Fajardo) is getting the ball. (Miranda) said, ‘I’m ready when you call on me.’”
Fajardo went six shutout innings while giving up just two hits to the 12th-seed Greyhounds (12-18) before Miranda came in for the save in the seventh, striking out Taylor Hedger for the final out as the team dog-piled Miranda on the mound.
“(Fajardo) came out and pitched one great game,” Miranda said. “We wouldn’t be in this position if he wasn’t there. He’s a stud. He’s a captain of the team and all of these teammates, we all came together. It was a team effort. It’s such an amazing feeling.”
Fajardo and his brother, Andrew, transferred from Garces in the offseason after the two helped lead the Rams to the D-III title in 2018.
“It’s amazing. As soon as I transferred to Highland, I knew my team had my back and we all worked hard to get to this position,” Isiah Fajardo said.
The game was scoreless until Griffen Scarry singled in pinch-runner Louie Salas from second to give the Scots a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Garza held his hands in the air to Salas as if he wanted the senior to stop at third, but said that has been his plan at third all season.
“I put my hands up, but I tell the runner to go home so the defense doesn’t know that I am sending him,” Garza said.
In a scoreless game in a section championship, sometimes it takes a little gamesmanship to get an offense going.
In the bottom of the fifth, A.J. Cleveland singled in Joey Vidal and the Scots (29-2) got an insurance run as Isiah Fajardo scored from third on a wild pitch.
And with two aces like Fajardo and Miranda dealing on the mound, that’s all Highland needed to seal the greatest season in school history with a program-best 29 wins and just two losses, both to Liberty in tournament play.
The senior class graduates with 97 career wins and the only two section titles in program history.
“There is no other team that I would want to be a part of,” Miranda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.