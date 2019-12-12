Dominic Gamboni isn't prone to big displays of emotion.
Whether he's hanging out with friends and family or leading the huddle as the senior quarterback of the Bakersfield Christian football team, Gamboni's demeanor tends to be very even-keeled, a trait that hasn't gone unnoticed by those in his those in his inner circle.
Even when discussing the upcoming Division 3-A State Football Championship Game, where he'll lead the Eagles in a showdown with Rancho Cotate Saturday, Gamboni speaks in very measured tones, displaying little in the way of outward excitement.
But with the biggest game of his life just days away, Gamboni says it would be mistake to confuse his tranquil nature for apathy, and that he is approaching the opportunity to bring the Eagle football program its first state title with laser-like intensity.
"My parents and friends, they like to joke around with me because I don't show a lot of emotion," he said. "But on the inside...I’m ecstatic. It’s the biggest opportunity of my life so far and I’m just blessed to be in the position."
Following a bit of a shaky start, Gamboni is a major reason BCHS enters the weekend on a six-game win streak. After have a pair of three-interception games in his first four starts, he's thrown just one pick while tossing 13 touchdown passes in his last five.
And with star running back David Stevenson, who's missed the last two games with an ankle injury, questionable to play, Gamboni and the Eagle passing attack may be asked to carry the load against a big, imposing Rancho Cotate defense that has pitched back-to-back shutouts.
"They'll do anything they can to keep the ball in front and make you mess up," BCHS coach Darren Carr said of the Cougar defense. "Their defensive line is pretty thick, their linebackers are big guys. They don't let people beat them over the top."
Luckily, Carr says the Rancho Cotate scheme, a cover-4 attack where eight players are often dropped into coverage, is similar to what the Eagles have seen in their last two games against Central Valley Christian and Sunny Hills, where his quarterback threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns to just one interception.
Striving to get to this moment for nearly a year, Gamboni says there's nothing left to do but finish the job.
“The preparation didn’t start after we won Saturday night," he said. "I think this really started in January...when we started coming out and all throughout the summer in the late nights, early mornings. It all leads up to this. I think we’re more prepared than ever.”
And will people see a rare emotional outburst if he and his teammates get the desired result?
"Absolutely," Gamboni said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.