It didn’t look like Ceyontay Bell would be able to score. As the Bakersfield High Driller crossed midfield, a potential Garces tackler almost cornered him by the sideline. Bell hurdled. Another Ram almost chased him down at the 10. Bell stuck out his left arm and muscled the player off.
Bell’s 80-yard interception return for a touchdown put BHS up 44-26 with 4:38 left in the game and halted the Garces comeback attempt. The Rams had scored 10 unanswered points, had the ball in Drillers territory, trailing by 10 points, and had forced two straight BHS punts prior to the pick.
It was an up-and-down, sloppy game for Bakersfield, but the Drillers (4-2, 2-0 Southwest Yosemite) came away with a 50-26 win over Garces (2-5, 1-1 SWYL) at Griffith Field on Friday night. BHS overcame two fumbles, several penalties and a secondary that was occasionally gashed for big plays by Garces quarterback Joseph Campbell.
BHS senior quarterback/safety Cameron Williams missed the game after injuring his knee against Stockdale one week earlier. He is expected back for the Drillers’ next contest against Frontier on Oct. 12.
It wasn’t exactly how Bakersfield High wanted to come out of the locker room — after either half, that is. Garces was up 10-0 on BHS early in the second quarter and turned a fumble into a touchdown early in the third quarter to cut the Drillers lead to 22-17.
BHS did not have a first down in the first quarter, punting twice, and fumbling the ball away on the first play of the second quarter.
At times the Drillers offense looked unstoppable, though. It scored three times in the final seven minutes in the first half. Carl Jones ran in a touchdown and Wesley WIlson powered in two from the 1-yard line.
Other times, it hurt itself. Five straight penalties with the Drillers inside their own 20 made Garces’ final score possible. BHS had to punt. Campbell tossed a ball to Isaac Bowers, who was taken out at the 1. Campbell dove across the goal line with 6:55 left in the game. The score pulled the Rams within 36-26.
After Bell’s interception return, Wilson ran in his third touchdown from 5 yards out to turn the game into a blowout with less than four minutes to go.
After only mustering 14 points against Frontier last week — with both scores coming in the final 15 minutes — Garces’ attack gave BHS trouble. Campbell completed five passes of more than 20 yards. He, however, was also intercepted three times.
The Rams couldn’t repeat the upset from a year ago when Garces kicked a last-second field goal to down BHS, 20-18. Delis, the kicker from that game, had field goals of 26 and 30 yards on Friday. The Drillers also blocked a field goal attempt.
