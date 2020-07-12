Erica McCall has found a new WNBA home.
The former Ridgeview High School star signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. Prior to joining the team for training camp, she will have to take part in a mandatory quarantine protocol at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
McCall spent the first three seasons of her career with the Indiana Fever, averaging 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds. She was released by the Fever in May.
The delayed WNBA season is expected to start at some point in July. In her time away, McCall started the "Get Shakin With Bird" project, where she posted daily videos of herself performing choreographed dance routines on her Twitter and Instagram pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.