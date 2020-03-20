Erica McCall needed a creative way to pass the time.
After the Hungarian professional league where she was having a breakout year canceled its season, the former Ridgeview basketball star has mostly been quarantined inside the home of her mother Sonya, where she's stayed since returning to Bakersfield earlier this week.
Aside from trying to keep herself entertained, McCall also had to find a way to stay in shape. Stuck inside during the Coronavirus outbreak, her workout opportunities have been limited as she prepares for her fourth WNBA season with the Indiana Fever.
Luckily, basketball is not McCall's only passion. Less than 24 hours after returning to Bakersfield, she found a way to incorporate multiple things she loves into a project that will help with her conditioning while also providing entertainment to her and her social media followers.
An avid dancer, McCall on Thursday launched "Get Shakin With Bird." Every day for two weeks, she plans to release a new video of herself performing a choreographed number on her numerous social media platforms. She kicked things off with a 53-second routine set to Beyonce's 2003 hit "Crazy In Love."
To help stop the spread of COVID-19 the gov. says I need to be quarantined for 14 days! I know this time can get boring and lonely so I wanted to create something that promotes fun and activity. Each day of my quarantine I’ll post a dance video. Here’s day1💃🏾 #getshakinwithbird pic.twitter.com/x5aCrekWWG— Bird (@EricaMcCall24) March 20, 2020
Listed as a "fervent karaoke participant" on her Fever team bio, McCall, who goes by the nickname "Bird," was inspired to pursue "Get Shakin" by friends who've posted exercise videos to help people stay active while shut in. Knowing some people struggle to find the motivation to workout, she says she wanted to use her natural showmanship as a way to give them a fun option.
"Dancing is a great way to get a workout and keep yourself active," she said. "(I wanted) to get people moving, give them a little light during this crazy time. Just kind of make them smile and hopefully encourage them to get moving while they're in the house."
McCall is also trying to inject some light into her own life after her best professional season was cut short.
In her third year with Atomeromu KSC Szekszard of Hungary's A-Division League, McCall averaged a team-high 14.3 points and 9.1 rebounds. Behind her production, Atomeromu, the league runner-up in Erica's first season, had high hopes for the upcoming playoffs, which it entered as a No. 3 seed with a 17-5 record.
Initially soured when the league announced it would play its postseason in empty arenas, McCall says the locker room was devastated when the playoffs were officially axed.
"It was kind of discouraging at first when they said we were going to play without fans. For me, that’s where I get all my energy," she said. "Once they kind of announced that my mood kind of changed. Then once they announced that (the season was canceled) it was just kind of a dagger.
“It was disappointing because I thought we had a chance of winning the whole thing. We were playing really well so it was tough."
McCall hopes such disappointment doesn't carry over to the WNBA season. After a difficult 2019, where she played in just 15 of Indiana's 34 games, she expects to carve out a bigger role for herself after getting a needed confidence spike during her impressive season in Hungary.
But with training camp set to begin on April 26, the 2020 campaign is very much in limbo at this point. Not only are league operations at the mercy of COVID-19, many WNBA players competing overseas during the offseason are facing travel complications as they attempt to re-enter the United States.
For the time being, Erica has found a way to keep herself occupied. Her second "Shakin'" video, a routine set to "Poison" by Bel Biv DeVoe, was released on Friday, and she soon plans to turn to the project into a collaborative affair.
Day 2 of quarantine and I decided to give y’all a throwback! Put on some music today and let’s #getshakinwithbird 💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/ta5edMsmYA— Bird (@EricaMcCall24) March 21, 2020
On Saturday, her brother Justin McCall, a forward on the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team, is expected to join his sister for an in-the-works routine Justin spent most of Friday learning.
"She’s a great dancer so I’ve got to look at least average next to her," Justin said. "I’ve got to get my skills right.”
Down the line, there are also plans to get her father, CSUB women's coach Greg McCall, involved in the proceedings, despite him admitting to having a limited repertoire of moves.
“She’s probably going to eventually talk me into it," he said. "She’s always been able to do that somehow. You’ll probably see me involved somewhere down the line with some type of dance routine.”
Though excited to be spending time with a family she rarely gets to see, Erica is hoping the stay will be temporary. And after struggling to find a role in her first three WNBA seasons, she's excited to have another opportunity to prove herself at the highest level.
Provided that opportunity actually comes.
"If I just play confident like I've been playing this past year, I know I can do well," she said. "I know I can do it."
